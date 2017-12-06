2018/19 U19 EURO qualifying round draw made
Wednesday 6 December 2017
The 2018/19 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round draw has been made, starting the road to the finals in Armenia.
The draw was made by last season's Netherlands captain Dani de Wit, who received the 2016/17 Respect Fair Play trophy from UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin on behalf of his team.
Qualifying round draw
Group 1 (14–20 November): Georgia*, Israel, Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein
Group 2 (10–16 October): Italy, Denmark, Finland, Estonia*
Group 3 (14–20 November): Czech Republic*, Croatia, FYR Macedonia, Luxembourg
Group 4 (14–20 November): Sweden, Scotland, Wales*, San Marino
Group 5 (14–20 November): England, Turkey*, Iceland, Moldova
Group 6 (14–20 November): France, Belgium, Lithuania, Malta*
Group 7 (10–16 October): Austria, Hungary*, Slovenia, Kosovo
Group 8 (10–16 October): Ukraine, Slovakia, Norway, Albania*
Group 9 (14–20 November): Serbia, Poland, Northern Ireland*, Kazakhstan
Group 10 (10–16 October): Netherlands, Republic of Ireland*, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Faroe Islands
Group 11 (13–19 November): Russia, Montenegro, Cyprus*, Latvia
Group 12 (10–16 October): Spain, Switzerland*, Belarus, Andorra
Group 13 (14–20 November): Greece, Bulgaria*, Romania, Gibraltar
*Hosts
Bye to elite round: Portugal, Germany
Bye to final tournament: Armenia (hosts)
• The top two in each group will join top seeds Portugal and Germany in the elite round in spring 2019.
• After that round, the seven group winners will join Armenia in that July's finals.