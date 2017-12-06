Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

2018/19 U19 EURO qualifying round draw made

Wednesday 6 December 2017

The 2018/19 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round draw has been made in Nyon, starting the road to the July 2019 finals in Armenia.

The trophy on display at the draw
The trophy on display at the draw ©Sportsfile

The draw was made by last season's Netherlands captain Dani de Wit, who received the 2016/17 Respect Fair Play trophy from UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin on behalf of his team.

Qualifying round draw
Group 1 (14–20 November): Georgia*, Israel, Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein

Group 2 (10–16 October): Italy, Denmark, Finland, Estonia*

Group 3 (14–20 November): Czech Republic*, Croatia, FYR Macedonia, Luxembourg

Group 4 (14–20 November): Sweden, Scotland, Wales*, San Marino

Group 5 (14–20 November): England, Turkey*, Iceland, Moldova

Dani de Wit receives the Respect Fair Play trophy from UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin
Dani de Wit receives the Respect Fair Play trophy from UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin©Sportsfile

Group 6 (14–20 November): France, Belgium, Lithuania, Malta*

Group 7 (10–16 October): Austria, Hungary*, Slovenia, Kosovo

Group 8 (10–16 October): Ukraine, Slovakia, Norway, Albania*

Group 9 (14–20 November): Serbia, Poland, Northern Ireland*, Kazakhstan

Group 10 (10–16 October): Netherlands, Republic of Ireland*, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Faroe Islands

Group 11 (13–19 November): Russia, Montenegro, Cyprus*, Latvia

Group 12 (10–16 October): Spain, Switzerland*, Belarus, Andorra

Group 13 (14–20 November): Greece, Bulgaria*, Romania, Gibraltar

*Hosts

Bye to elite round: Portugal, Germany

Bye to final tournament: Armenia (hosts)

• The top two in each group will join top seeds Portugal and Germany in the elite round in spring 2019.

• After that round, the seven group winners will join Armenia in that July's finals.

