All the Under-19 EURO results

Groups

Group A: Finland (hosts), Portugal, Norway, Italy

Group B: Turkey, Ukraine, France, England (holders)

Venues

Seinäjoki Stadium – home of SJK Seinäjoki

5 group games, FIFA U-20 World Cup play-off, final

Vaasa Stadium – home of VPS Vaasa

7 group games, 2 semi-finals

Full results

Highlights: How England won the 2017 final

Group stage



Monday 16 July

Group A

Norway 1-3 Portugal: Vaasa

Finland 0-1 Italy: Vaasa

Tuesday 17 July

Group B

Turkey 2-3 England: Seinajoki

France 1-2 Ukraine: Vaasa

Thursday 19 July

Group A

Finland 2-3 Norway: Seinajoki

Portugal 2-3 Italy: Vaasa

This Portugal generation also won the 2016 U17 final

Friday 20 July

Group B

Ukraine 1-1 England: Seinajoki

Turkey 0-5 France: Vaasa

Sunday 22 July

Group A

Italy 1-1 Norway: Seinajoki

Portugal 3-0 Finland: Vaasa



Monday 23 July

Group B

Ukraine 1-0 Turkey: Seinajoki

England 0-5 France: Vaasa

Knockout phase

Thursday 26 July

FIFA U-20 World Cup play-off

Norway 3-0 England: Seinajoki



Semi-finals

Ukraine 0-5 Portugal: Vaasa

Italy 2-0 France: Vaasa

All four semi-finalists qualified for the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup along with Norway, winners of the play-off between the two sides finishing third in their groups.



Sunday 29 July

Final

Italy 3-4 Portugal (aet): Seinajoki