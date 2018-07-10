Where to watch Under-19 EURO
Tuesday 10 July 2018
Fourteen matches will be televised throughout the world from the finals in Finland.
The 2017/18 U19 EURO will be played out on television sets not just in Europe but throughout the world courtesy of UEFA's broadcast partners. There will be highlights of all televised games on UEFA.com & UEFA.tv (YouTube).
Matches that will be shown on TV
- All Finland group matches
- All France group matches
- All Italy group matches
- All Norway group matches
- All Portugal group matches
- All England group matches
- Both semi-finals
- Final
Broadcast partners
- Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia: Sportklub (both semi-finals, final)
- China: Shankai (www.ssports.com)
- Finland: YLE (all Finland matches, both semi-finals, final on TV2, TV1 or Teema)
- France: L'Equipe
- Germany: Sport1
- Israel: Charlton
- Italy: RAI (all Italy matches live or delayed, one semi-final, final on RaiSport + HD)
- Latin America: ESPN Play
- Middle East & North Africa: beIn Sports
- Portugal: Sport TV (all Portugal matches, semi-finals, final)
- UK, Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports (England group matches, semi-finals, final)
- USA: ESPN/Univision
Streaming on UEFA.com/UEFA.tv (YouTube)
- All territories not listed above
- Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia
- Finland
- Latin America