Where to watch Under-19 EURO

The 2017/18 U19 EURO will be played out on television sets not just in Europe but throughout the world courtesy of UEFA's broadcast partners. There will be highlights of all televised games on UEFA.com & UEFA.tv (YouTube).

Matches that will be shown on TV



All Finland group matches

All France group matches

All Italy group matches

All Norway group matches

All Portugal group matches

All England group matches

Both semi-finals

Final

Broadcast partners



Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia: Sportklub (both semi-finals, final)

China: Shankai (www.ssports.com)

Finland: YLE (all Finland matches, both semi-finals, final on TV2, TV1 or Teema)



France: L'Equipe

Germany: Sport1

Israel: Charlton

Italy: RAI (all Italy matches live or delayed, one semi-final, final on RaiSport + HD)

Latin America: ESPN Play



Middle East & North Africa: beIn Sports

Portugal: Sport TV (all Portugal matches, semi-finals, final)

UK, Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports (England group matches, semi-finals, final)

USA: ESPN/Univision

Streaming on UEFA.com/UEFA.tv (YouTube)



All territories not listed above

Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia

Finland