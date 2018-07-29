Portugal pair share U19 EURO top scorers' prize
Sunday 29 July 2018
U19 EURO winners Trincão Francisco and João Filipe were also winners in the race for the golden boot at the tournament, finishing tied at the top with five goals.
Alongside the glory of winning the 2018 U19 EURO with Portugal, forward duo Trincão Francisco and João Filipe also enjoyed the added bonus of sharing top spot at the head of the goalscorers' standings in Finland.
Here are the final rankings:
5 goals
João Filipe (Portugal)
Trincão Francisco (Portugal)
4 goals
Amine Gouiri (France)
Moise Kean (Italy)
2 goals
Gianluca Scamacca (Italy)
Christian Capone (Italy)
Rafik Guitane (France)
Miguel Luís (Portugal)
Jens Petter Hauge (Norway)
Pedro Correia (Portugal)
Nabil Alioui (France)
Eman Markovic (Norway)
Erik Botheim (Norway)
Serhiy Buletsa (Ukraine)
