Portugal pair share U19 EURO top scorers' prize

Alongside the glory of winning the 2018 U19 EURO with Portugal, forward duo Trincão Francisco and João Filipe also enjoyed the added bonus of sharing top spot at the head of the goalscorers' standings in Finland.

Here are the final rankings:

5 goals

João Filipe (Portugal)

Trincão Francisco (Portugal)

4 goals

Amine Gouiri (France)

Moise Kean (Italy)

2 goals

Gianluca Scamacca (Italy)

Christian Capone (Italy)

Rafik Guitane (France)

Miguel Luís (Portugal)

Jens Petter Hauge (Norway)

Pedro Correia (Portugal)

Nabil Alioui (France)

Eman Markovic (Norway)

Erik Botheim (Norway)

Serhiy Buletsa (Ukraine)

20 players scored one goal at the tournament. Click here for a full list.