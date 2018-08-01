Under-19 EURO team of the tournament
Wednesday 1 August 2018
Article summary
Finalists Portugal and Italy each supply four players to the starting XI in the official Team of the Tournament.
Article top media content
Article body
- Team selected by the UEFA technical observers: Jarmo Matikainen (Finland), László Szalai (Hungary)
- Rúben Vinagre, Fiorentino Luís, João Filipe and Quina were also named in the Team of the Tournament when Portugal won the 2016 Under-17 EURO
- Portugal win title in Finland
Starting XI (4-5-1):
Goalkeeper
Alessandro Plizzari (Italy & AC Milan)
Defenders
Raoul Bellanova (Italy & AC Milan)
Romain Correia (Portugal & Vitória SC)
Davide Bettella (Italy & Atalanta)
Rúben Vinagre (Portugal & Wolverhampton Wanderers)
Midfielders
Mickaël Cuisance (France & Borussia Mönchengladbach)
Florentino Luís (Portugal & Benfica)
Sandro Tonali (Italy & Brescia)
Wingers
João Filipe (Portugal & Benfica)
Moussa Diaby (France & Paris Saint-Germain)
Forward
Vladyslav Supriaha (Ukraine & SC Dnipro-1)
Substitutes:
Goalkeeper
Yehvann Diouf (France & Troyes)
Outfield
Thierry Correia (Portugal & Sporting CP)
Trevoh Chalobah (England & Chelsea)
Quina (Portugal & West Ham United)
Saku Ylätupa (Finland & Ajax)
Nicolò Zaniolo (Italy & Roma)
Serhiy Buletsa (Ukraine & Dynamo Kyiv)
Francisco Trincão (Portugal & Braga)
Moise Kean (Italy & Juventus)