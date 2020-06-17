Under-19 EURO: new schedule

The revised calendar for the 2019/20 UEFA European Under-19 Championship has been confirmed by the UEFA Executive Committee.

The elite round will take place between 31 August to 8 September.

The final tournament will be split over two periods. A group stage featuring two groups of four teams will be held between 8 to 14 October in Northern Ireland. The two group winners and the two runners-up will qualify for the finals, whereas the two third-placed teams will participate in a play-off match to determine the fifth team qualified for the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

All finals matches will be played in Northern Ireland between 9 to 18 November.

2020-22 UEFA European Under-19 championship

The introduction of the recently approved new format with teams split into three different leagues with promotion and relegation and a final tournament involving eight teams in the summer of 2022 has been postponed to the 2021-23 edition of the competition. Consequently, there will be a 2021/22 UEFA European Under-19 Championship played under the standard format that had been used until now.