2021/22 Under-19 EURO qualifying round report

The 2021/22 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round has started the road to Slovakia.

The round finished on Tuesday as the competition resumed, having been abandoned in 2019/20 and cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through to elite round Armenia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal (bye), Republic of Ireland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine

(best third-place team tbc)

• The top two in each group plus the third-placed team with the best record against the leading pair in their section progress to join top seeds Portugal in the elite round, played in spring 2022.



• Hosts Slovakia qualify directly for the final tournament from 18 June to 1 July.

Group 1

Through to elite round: England, Sweden (hosts)

Third place: Switzerland

Also in group: Andorra

Group 2

Through to elite round: Russia, Germany

Third place: Greece (hosts)

Also in group: Faroe Islands

Group 3

Through to elite round: Hungary (hosts), Austria

Third place: Belarus

Also in group: Estonia

Group 4

Through to elite round: Netherlands, Israel (hosts)

Third place: Cyprus

Also in group: Moldova

Group 5

Through to elite round: Ukraine, Finland

Third place: Poland (hosts)

Also in group: Malta

Group 6

Through to elite round: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Republic of Ireland

Third place: Montenegro

Also in group: Bulgaria (hosts)

Group 7

Through to elite round: France, Serbia

Third place: Albania (hosts)

Also in group: North Macedonia

Group 8

Through to elite round: Belgium, Spain

Third place: Azerbaijan

Also in group: Luxembourg (hosts)

Group 9 (

Through to elite round: Turkey (hosts), Romania

Third place: Latvia

Also in group: San Marino

Group 10

Through to elite round: Georgia, Norway (hosts)

Third place: Wales

Also in group: Kosovo

Group 11

Through to elite round: Croatia (hosts), Armenia

Third place: Scotland

Also in group: Gibraltar

Group 12

Through to elite round: Italy, Iceland

Third place: Lithuania

Also in group: Slovenia (hosts)

Group 13

Through to elite round: Denmark, Czech Republic (hosts)

Third place: Northern Ireland

Also in group: Kazakhstan