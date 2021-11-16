UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2021/22 Under-19 EURO qualifying round report

Tuesday 16 November 2021

The last mini-tournaments ended on Tuesday, deciding the elite round line-up.

Finland progressed from Group 5
Finland progressed from Group 5 NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 2021/22 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round has started the road to Slovakia.

The round finished on Tuesday as the competition resumed, having been abandoned in 2019/20 and cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through to elite round

Armenia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal (bye), Republic of Ireland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine
(best third-place team tbc)

• The top two in each group plus the third-placed team with the best record against the leading pair in their section progress to join top seeds Portugal in the elite round, played in spring 2022.

• Hosts Slovakia qualify directly for the final tournament from 18 June to 1 July.

Results

Qualifying round groups

Group 1
Through to elite round: England, Sweden (hosts)
Third place: Switzerland
Also in group: Andorra

Group 2
Through to elite round: Russia, Germany
Third place: Greece (hosts)
Also in group: Faroe Islands

Group 3
Through to elite round: Hungary (hosts), Austria
Third place: Belarus
Also in group: Estonia

Group 4
Through to elite round: Netherlands, Israel (hosts)
Third place: Cyprus
Also in group: Moldova

Group 5
Through to elite round: Ukraine, Finland
Third place: Poland (hosts)
Also in group: Malta

Group 6
Through to elite round: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Republic of Ireland
Third place: Montenegro
Also in group: Bulgaria (hosts)

Group 7
Through to elite round: France, Serbia
Third place: Albania (hosts)
Also in group: North Macedonia

Group 8
Through to elite round: Belgium, Spain
Third place: Azerbaijan
Also in group: Luxembourg (hosts)

Group 9 (
Through to elite round: Turkey (hosts), Romania
Third place: Latvia
Also in group: San Marino

Group 10
Through to elite round: Georgia, Norway (hosts)
Third place: Wales
Also in group: Kosovo

Group 11
Through to elite round: Croatia (hosts), Armenia
Third place: Scotland
Also in group: Gibraltar

Group 12 
Through to elite round: Italy, Iceland
Third place: Lithuania
Also in group: Slovenia (hosts)

Group 13
Through to elite round: Denmark, Czech Republic (hosts)
Third place: Northern Ireland
Also in group: Kazakhstan

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 16 November 2021