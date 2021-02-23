2020/21 Under-19 EURO cancelled

The UEFA Executive Committee has decided to cancel the 2021 UEFA European Under-19 Championship due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on the staging of competitions. The finals were to be held in Romania.

In making this decision, the UEFA Executive Committee took note that, with the government restrictions currently in place, the travelling of teams and staging of mini-tournaments would prove very difficult.

The UEFA member associations were consulted and supported the decision. Although it is unfortunate that no youth competitions can take place in the current season, the health and safety of young athletes must be prioritised in the current circumstances.