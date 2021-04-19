Malta, Northern Ireland and Romania to stage U19 EURO in 2023, 2024, 2025

Malta, Northern Ireland and Romania have been chosen to host the UEFA European Under-19 Championship final tournaments of 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectively by the UEFA Executive Committee at its meeting in Montreux.

Malta hosted the U17 EURO in 2014, the only past final tournament they have staged. Northern Ireland and Romania were previously to stage the U19 final tournaments of 2020 and 2021 respectively, but both were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both have been hosts before, Northern Ireland in 2005 and Romania in 2011.

A new Nations League-style format will begin for the 2022–﻿24 competition, leading to the 2024 finals in Northern Ireland. Slovakia was previously selected as host nation for 2022.