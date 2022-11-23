2022/23 Under-19 EURO qualifying round report
Wednesday 23 November 2022
The qualifying round sets the line-up for the elite round draw on 8 December.
The 2022/23 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round is complete, with 13 groups beginning the road to the eight-team finals in Malta. The best third-placed team completing the elite round line-up will be confirmed shortly.
Through to elite round
Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, England (holders), Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Latvia, Luxembourg, Northern Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal (bye), Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, Ukraine, 1 TBC
- The top two teams in each group join top seeds Portugal in the spring elite round along with the third-placed team with the best record against the top two in their section.
- Hosts Malta qualify directly for the final tournament from 3 to 16 July.
- Luxembourg have got through a round of this competition for the first time including the old U18 EURO (other than in 1984 when they progressed to the finals as their qualifying opponents forfeited).
- Bulgaria and the Netherlands both ended third in their groups in three-way head-to-head goals scored tie-breaks; Italy missed out on the top two on three-way head-to-head goal difference.
Qualifying round groups
Group 1
Through to elite round: Greece, Czechia
Third place: Switzerland (hosts)
Also in group: Andorra
Group 2
Through to elite round: Türkiye, Luxembourg
Third place: Bulgaria (hosts)
Also in group: Azerbaijan
Group 3
Through to elite round: Ukraine, Sweden (hosts)
Third place: Cyprus
Also in group: Kosovo
Group 4
Through to elite round: Republic of Ireland, Hungary
Third place: Wales (hosts)
Also in group: Gibraltar
Group 5
Through to elite round: Poland (hosts), Estonia
Third place: Italy
Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group 6
Through to elite round: Romania (hosts), Latvia
Third place: Austria
Also in group: Lithuania
Group 7*
Through to elite round: Spain, Belgium (hosts)
Third place: Albania
*Russia excluded
Group 8
Through to elite round: France, Iceland
Third place: Scotland (hosts)
Also in group: Kazakhstan
Group 9
Through to elite round: England (holders), Denmark (hosts)
Third place: Montenegro
Also in group: Georgia
Group 10
Through to elite round: Serbia, Norway
Third place: North Macedonia (hosts)
Also in group: San Marino
Group 11
Through to elite round: Croatia (hosts), Israel
Third place: Finland
Also in group: Faroe Islands
Group 12
Through to elite round: Germany, Slovakia
Third place: Belarus (hosts)
Also in group: Armenia
Group 13
Through to elite round: Slovenia, Northern Ireland
Third place: Netherlands (hosts)
Also in group: Moldova