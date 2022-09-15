2022/23 Under-19 EURO qualifying round begins Wednesday

The 2022/23 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round will run from 21 to 27 September and 16 to 23 November, with 13 groups beginning the road to the eight-team finals in Malta.

The top two teams in each group will join top seeds Portugal in the spring 2023 elite round along with the third-placed team with the best record against the top two in their section.

Hosts Malta qualify directly for the final tournament from 3 to 16 July 2023.

Matches

Group 1 (21–27 September): Czech Republic, Greece, Switzerland (hosts), Andorra

Group 2 (21–27 September): Türkiye, Bulgaria (hosts), Azerbaijan, Luxembourg

Group 3 (17–23 November): Ukraine, Sweden (hosts), Cyprus, Kosovo

Group 4 (21–27 September): Republic of Ireland, Hungary, Wales (hosts), Gibraltar

Group 5 (21–27 September): Italy, Poland (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia

Group 6 (21–27 September): Austria, Romania (hosts), Latvia, Lithuania

Group 7 (21–27 September)*: Spain, Belgium (hosts), Albania

*Russia excluded

Group 8 (16–22 November): France, Scotland (hosts), Iceland, Kazakhstan

Group 9 (21–27 September): England (holders), Denmark (hosts), Georgia, Montenegro

Group 10 (17–23 November): Norway, Serbia, North Macedonia (hosts), San Marino

Group 11 (16–22 November): Croatia (hosts), Israel, Finland, Faroe Islands

Group 12 (21–27 September): Germany, Slovakia, Belarus (hosts), Armenia

Group 13 (21–27 September): Netherlands (hosts), Slovenia, Northern Ireland, Moldova