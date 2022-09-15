2022/23 Under-19 EURO qualifying round begins Wednesday
Thursday 15 September 2022
Article summary
The 13 groups in September and November will begin the road to Malta.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2022/23 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round will run from 21 to 27 September and 16 to 23 November, with 13 groups beginning the road to the eight-team finals in Malta.
- The top two teams in each group will join top seeds Portugal in the spring 2023 elite round along with the third-placed team with the best record against the top two in their section.
- Hosts Malta qualify directly for the final tournament from 3 to 16 July 2023.
Group 1 (21–27 September): Czech Republic, Greece, Switzerland (hosts), Andorra
Group 2 (21–27 September): Türkiye, Bulgaria (hosts), Azerbaijan, Luxembourg
Group 3 (17–23 November): Ukraine, Sweden (hosts), Cyprus, Kosovo
Group 4 (21–27 September): Republic of Ireland, Hungary, Wales (hosts), Gibraltar
Group 5 (21–27 September): Italy, Poland (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia
Group 6 (21–27 September): Austria, Romania (hosts), Latvia, Lithuania
Group 7 (21–27 September)*: Spain, Belgium (hosts), Albania
Group 8 (16–22 November): France, Scotland (hosts), Iceland, Kazakhstan
Group 9 (21–27 September): England (holders), Denmark (hosts), Georgia, Montenegro
Group 10 (17–23 November): Norway, Serbia, North Macedonia (hosts), San Marino
Group 11 (16–22 November): Croatia (hosts), Israel, Finland, Faroe Islands
Group 12 (21–27 September): Germany, Slovakia, Belarus (hosts), Armenia
Group 13 (21–27 September): Netherlands (hosts), Slovenia, Northern Ireland, Moldova