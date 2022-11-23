UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2022/23 Under-19 EURO qualifying round report

Wednesday 23 November 2022

The qualifying round has set the line-up for the elite round draw on 8 December.

Germany are among the sides through to the elite round
Germany are among the sides through to the elite round Getty Images

The 2022/23 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round is complete, with 27 teams progressing to join top seeds Portugal in the elite round round draw at 11:00 CET on 8 December. The elite round will produce the seven opponents for hosts Malta in July's finals.

Through to elite round

Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, England (holders), Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy*, Latvia, Luxembourg, Northern Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal (bye), Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, Ukraine

*Best third-placed team

  • The top two teams in each group join top seeds Portugal in the spring elite round along with the third-placed team with the best record against the top two in their section.
  • Hosts Malta qualify directly for the final tournament from 3 to 16 July.
  • Luxembourg have got through a round of this competition for the first time including the old U18 EURO (other than in 1984 when they progressed to the finals as their qualifying opponents forfeited).
  • Bulgaria and the Netherlands both ended third in their groups in three-way head-to-head goals scored tie-breaks; Italy missed out on the top two on three-way head-to-head goal difference but ended as the best third-placed team, the only one to score three points against the leading pair.
Matches

Qualifying round groups

Group 1
Through to elite round: Greece, Czechia
Also in group: Switzerland (hosts), Andorra

Group 2
Through to elite round: Türkiye, Luxembourg
Also in group: Bulgaria (hosts), Azerbaijan

Group 3
Through to elite round: Ukraine, Sweden (hosts)
Also in group: Cyprus, Kosovo

Group 4
Through to elite round: Republic of Ireland, Hungary
Also in group: Wales (hosts), Gibraltar

Group 5
Through to elite round: Poland (hosts), Estonia, Italy
Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group 6
Through to elite round: Romania (hosts), Latvia
Also in group: Austria, Lithuania

Group 7*
Through to elite round: Spain, Belgium (hosts)
Also in group: Albania
*Russia excluded

Group 8
Through to elite round: France, Iceland
Also in group: Scotland (hosts), Kazakstan

Group 9
Through to elite round: England (holders), Denmark (hosts)
Also in group: Montenegro, Georgia

Group 10
Through to elite round: Serbia, Norway
Also in group: North Macedonia (hosts), San Marino

Group 11
Through to elite round: Croatia (hosts), Israel
Also in group: Finland, Faroe Islands

Group 12
Through to elite round: Germany, Slovakia
Also in group: Belarus (hosts), Armenia

Group 13
Through to elite round: Slovenia, Northern Ireland
Also in group: Netherlands (hosts), Moldova

