2022 U19 EURO finals fixtures and results: What's happened so far?

France kicked off the tournament in style, putting five goals past hosts Slovakia in the opening game in Trnava. Loum Tchaouna struck in the 16th minute, before doubles from Ange-Yoan Bonny and Alan Virginius completed a commanding victory in Group A.

Elsewhere in the same section, a resilient Italy beat Romania 2-1 in a lively encounter, with Tommaso Baldanzi's strike the pick of the goals.

Highlights: Serbia 2-2 Israel

In Sunday's action, Israel looked to have won the opening Group B match, but Stefan Leković’s added-time header salvaged a point for Serbia in an exciting end-to-end 2-2 draw in Žiar nad Hronom.

Later that evening, England saw off an attack-minded Austria courtesy of two well-worked goals. Carney Chukwuemeka netted the first, before setting up Alfie Devine to hammer home their second.

FIXTURES AND RESULTS

All kick-off times CET

Group stage

Saturday 18 June

Highlights: Slovakia 0-5 France

Group A: Slovakia 0-5 France (Trnava)

Group A: Italy 2-1 Romania (Dunajská Streda)

Sunday 19 June

Group B: Serbia 2-2 Israel (Žiar nad Hronom)

Group B: England 2-0 Austria (Banská Bystrica)

Tuesday 21 June

Group A: Slovakia vs Italy (17:30, Trnava)

Group A: Romania vs France (20:00, Dunajská Streda)

Wednesday 22 June

Group B: Israel vs Austria (17:30, Žiar nad Hronom)

Group B: England vs Serbia (20:00, Banská Bystrica)

Friday 24 June

Group A: Romania vs Slovakia (17:30, Trnava)

Group A: France vs Italy (17:30, Dunajská Streda)

Saturday 25 June

Group B: Austria vs Serbia (20:00, Banská Bystrica)

Group B: Israel vs England (20:00, Žiar nad Hronom)

The groups Group A: Slovakia (hosts), Romania, Italy, France Group B: England, Israel, Serbia, Austria



FIFA U-20 World Cup play-off

Tuesday 28 June

Third place Group A vs Third place Group B (17:00, Senec)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 28 June

SF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (17:00 or 20:00, Trnava or Dunajská Streda)

SF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A﻿ (17:00 or 20:00, Trnava or Dunajská Streda)

Final

Friday 1 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, Trnava)

What is the tournament format?

The group stage fixtures end on Saturday 25 June, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals three days later. The semi-finals will be allocated to their stadiums on completion of the group stage.

All four semi-finalists will qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, along with the winner of a play-off between the team sides finishing third in the two groups, filling UEFA's five slots.

Where are the matches taking place?

Trnava Stadium, Trnava (Group A, semi-final, final)

DAC Aréna, Dunajská Streda (Group A, semi-final)

Banská Bystrica Stadium, Banská Bystrica (Group B)

Žiar nad Hronom Stadium, Žiar nad Hronom (Group B)

NTC Senec, Senec (World Cup play-off)