2022 Under-19 EURO finals: Meet the teams
Tuesday 7 June 2022
Eight teams will contest the finals in Slovakia; find out their qualifying records, top scorers and previous tournament bests.
The UEFA European Under-19 Championship returns after being cancelled for the last two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Slovakia hosting the finals between 18 June and 1 July.
We introduce the eight teams who will compete for the title including four past champions and two nations who have never made it past the group stage.
The groups
Group A: Slovakia (hosts), Romania, Italy, France
Group B: England, Israel, Serbia, Austria
Group A begins on 18 June with Group B a day later. Fixtures continue to Saturday 25 June, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals three days later.
All four semi-finalists will qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, along with the winner of a play-off between the team sides finishing third in the two groups, filling UEFA's five slots.All the matches
Match dates
Group stage: 18/19, 21/22 & 24/25 June
Semi-finals & World Cup play-off: 28 June
Final: 1 July
Stadiums
Trnava Stadium, Trnava (Group A, semi-final, final)
DAC Aréna, Dunajská Streda (Group A, semi-final)
Banská Bystrica Stadium, Banská Bystrica (Group B)
Žiar nad Hronom Stadium, Žiar nad Hronom (Group B)
NTC Senec, Senec (World Cup play-off)
Group A
Slovakia (hosts)
Qualified automatically as hosts
Previous best: Third place (2002)
Romania
Qualifying round: Group 9 runners-up (W1-0 vs Latvia, W5-0 vs San Marino, L1-4 vs Türkiye)
Elite round: Group 4 winners (W5-1 vs Georgia, W2-1 vs Croatia, L0-3 vs Iceland)
Top scorer: Andreas Chirițoiu 3
Previous best: Group stage (2011)
Italy
Qualifying round: Group 12 winners (W2-0 vs Lithuania, W3-0 vs Iceland, W3-1 vs Slovenia)
Elite round: Group 5 winners (D2-2 vs Germany, W4-0 vs Finland, W2-0 vs Belgium)
Top scorer: Wilfried Gronto 5
Previous best: Winners (2003)
France
Qualifying round: Group 7 winners (W4-0 vs Albania, W2-0 vs North Macedonia, W2-1 v Serbia)
Elite round: Group 2 winners (W5-0 vs Sweden, L0-1 vs Czech Republic, W2-1 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Top scorer: Matthis Abline 4
Previous best: Winners x 3 (2005, 2010, 2016)
Group B
England
Qualifying round: Group 1 winners (W4-0 vs Andorra, D0-0 vs Switzerland, W2-0 vs Sweden)
Elite round: Group 3 winners (W3-1 vs Republic of Ireland, W4-0 vs Armenia, W2-0 vs Portugal)
Top scorer: Dane Scarlett 6
Previous best: Winners (2017)
Israel
Qualifying round: Group 4 runners-up (W1-0 vs Cyprus, W6-0 vs Moldova, L1-4 vs Netherlands)
Elite round: Group 1 winners (D0-0 vs Hungary, W3-1 vs Türkiye, W1-0 vs Scotland)
Top scorer: Dor Turgeman 3
Previous best: Group stage (2014)
Serbia
Qualifying round: Group 7 runners-up (W2-1 vs North Macedonia, D2-2 vs Albania, L1-2 vs France)
Elite round: Group 6 winners (W2-1 vs Netherlands, D1-1 vs Ukraine, W3-2 vs Norway)
Top scorer: Ognjen Ajdar 3
Previous best: Winners (2013)
Austria
Qualifying round: Group 3 runners-up (W4-0 vs Estonia, D1-1 vs Belarus, D1-1 vs Hungary)
Elite round: Group 7 winners (W2-1 vs Netherlands, D1-1 vs Ukraine, W3-2 vs Norway)
Top scorers: Muharem Huskovic, Adis Jasic 2
Previous best: Semi-finals (2003, 2006, 2014)