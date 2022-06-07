2022 Under-19 EURO finals: Meet the teams

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship returns after being cancelled for the last two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Slovakia hosting the finals between 18 June and 1 July.

We introduce the eight teams who will compete for the title including four past champions and two nations who have never made it past the group stage.

The groups Group A: Slovakia (hosts), Romania, Italy, France Group B: England, Israel, Serbia, Austria

Group A begins on 18 June with Group B a day later. Fixtures continue to Saturday 25 June, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals three days later.

All four semi-finalists will qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, along with the winner of a play-off between the team sides finishing third in the two groups, filling UEFA's five slots.

Match dates

Group stage: 18/19, 21/22 & 24/25 June

Semi-finals & World Cup play-off: 28 June

Final: 1 July

Stadiums

Trnava Stadium, Trnava (Group A, semi-final, final)

DAC Aréna, Dunajská Streda (Group A, semi-final)

Banská Bystrica Stadium, Banská Bystrica (Group B)

Žiar nad Hronom Stadium, Žiar nad Hronom (Group B)

NTC Senec, Senec (World Cup play-off)

Group A

Qualified automatically as hosts

Previous best: Third place (2002)

2003 U19 EURO final: Italy 2-0 Portugal

Qualifying round: Group 9 runners-up (W1-0 vs Latvia, W5-0 vs San Marino, L1-4 vs Türkiye)

Elite round: Group 4 winners (W5-1 vs Georgia, W2-1 vs Croatia, L0-3 vs Iceland)

Top scorer: Andreas Chirițoiu 3

Previous best: Group stage (2011)

Qualifying round: Group 12 winners (W2-0 vs Lithuania, W3-0 vs Iceland, W3-1 vs Slovenia)

Elite round: Group 5 winners (D2-2 vs Germany, W4-0 vs Finland, W2-0 vs Belgium)

Top scorer: Wilfried Gronto 5

Previous best: Winners (2003)

U19 EURO flashback: 2005 France glory against England

Qualifying round: Group 7 winners (W4-0 vs Albania, W2-0 vs North Macedonia, W2-1 v Serbia)

Elite round: Group 2 winners (W5-0 vs Sweden, L0-1 vs Czech Republic, W2-1 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Top scorer: Matthis Abline 4

Previous best: Winners x 3 (2005, 2010, 2016)

Group B

Qualifying round: Group 1 winners (W4-0 vs Andorra, D0-0 vs Switzerland, W2-0 vs Sweden)

Elite round: Group 3 winners (W3-1 vs Republic of Ireland, W4-0 vs Armenia, W2-0 vs Portugal)

Top scorer: Dane Scarlett 6

Previous best: Winners (2017)

See how England claimed 2017 crown

Qualifying round: Group 4 runners-up (W1-0 vs Cyprus, W6-0 vs Moldova, L1-4 vs Netherlands)

Elite round: Group 1 winners (D0-0 vs Hungary, W3-1 vs Türkiye, W1-0 vs Scotland)

Top scorer: Dor Turgeman 3

Previous best: Group stage (2014)

Qualifying round: Group 7 runners-up (W2-1 vs North Macedonia, D2-2 vs Albania, L1-2 vs France)

Elite round: Group 6 winners (W2-1 vs Netherlands, D1-1 vs Ukraine, W3-2 vs Norway)

Top scorer: Ognjen Ajdar 3

Previous best: Winners (2013)

Qualifying round: Group 3 runners-up (W4-0 vs Estonia, D1-1 vs Belarus, D1-1 vs Hungary)

Elite round: Group 7 winners (W2-1 vs Netherlands, D1-1 vs Ukraine, W3-2 vs Norway)

Top scorers: Muharem Huskovic, Adis Jasic 2

Previous best: Semi-finals (2003, 2006, 2014)