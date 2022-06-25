2022 Under-19 EURO finals: Meet the semi-finalists
Saturday 25 June 2022
France, Italy, England and Israel have booked their place in the semi-finals; find out their campaigns so far, top scorers and U19 EURO pedigree.
France will take on Israel and England will meet Italy in the UEFA Under-19 European Championship semi-finals in Slovakia on Tuesday 28 June.
All four semi-finalists have qualified for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.
We introduce the final four contenders, who include three past champions and semi-final debutants.
Fixtures
All kick-off times CET
Semi-finals
France vs Israel (20:00, Dunajská Streda)
England vs Italy (17:00, Senec)
2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup play-off
Slovakia vs Austria (17:00, Trnava)
Final
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, Trnava)
France
Qualifying round: Group 7 winners (W4-0 vs Albania, W2-0 vs North Macedonia, W2-1 vs Serbia)
Elite round: Group 2 winners (W5-0 vs Sweden, L1-0 vs Czech Republic, W2-1 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Group stage: Group A winners (W5-0 vs Slovakia, W2-1 vs Romania, W4-1 vs Italy)
Finals top scorers: Loum Tchaouna 4
Top scorer including qualifying: Loum Tchaouna 6
Semi-final record: W3 L6
Previous best: Winners x 3 (2005, 2010, 2016)
Previous semi-finals:
2005 W3-2 vs Germany
2007 L0-0, 4-2pens vs Spain
2009 L3-1 vs England
2010 W2-1 vs Croatia
2012 L3-3, 4-2pens vs Spain
2013 W2-1 vs Spain
2015 L2-0 vs Spain
2018 L2-0 vs Italy
2019 L0-0, 4-3pens vs Spain
Italy
Qualifying round: Group 12 winners (W2-0 vs Lithuania, W3-0 vs Iceland, W3-1 vs Slovenia)
Elite round: Group 5 winners (D2-2 vs Germany, W4-0 vs Finland, W2-0 vs Belgium)
Group stage: Group A runner-up (W2-1 vs Romania, W1-0 vs Slovakia, L4-1 vs France)
Finals top scorer: Cristian Volpato 2
Top scorer including qualifying: Wilfried Gnonto 5
Semi-final record: W4
Previous best: Winners (2003)
Previous semi-finals:
2003 W1-0 vs Czech Republic
2008 W1-0 vs Hungary
2016 W2-1 vs England
2018 W2-0 vs France
England
Qualifying round: Group 1 winners (W4-0 vs Andorra, D0-0 vs Switzerland, W2-0 vs Sweden)
Elite round: Group 3 winners (W3-1 vs Republic of Ireland, W4-0 vs Armenia, W2-0 vs Portugal)
Group stage: Group B winners (W2-0 vs Austria, W4-0 vs Serbia, W1-0 vs Israel)
Finals top scorer: Carney Chukwuemeka, Dane Scarlett 2
Top scorer including qualifying: Dane Scarlett 8
Semi-final record: W3 L3
Previous best: Winners (2017)
Previous semi-finals:
2005 W3-1 vs Serbia and Montenegro
2009 W3-1 vs France
2010 L3-1 vs Spain
2012 L2-1 vs Greece
2016 L2-1 vs Italy
2017 W1-0 vs Czech Republic
Israel
Qualifying round: Group 4 runners-up (W1-0 vs Cyprus, W6-0 vs Moldova, L4-1 vs Netherlands)
Elite round: Group 1 winners (D0-0 vs Hungary, W3-1 vs Türkiye, W1-0 vs Scotland)
Group stage: Group B runners-up (D2-2 vs Serbia, W4-2 vs Austria, L1-0 vs England)
Finals top scorer: Oscar Gloukh 2
Top scorer including qualifying: Oscar Gloukh, Dor Turgeman 3
Previous best: Group stage (2014)