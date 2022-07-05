UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Oscar Gloukh wins 2022 Under-19 EURO Goal of the Tournament

Tuesday 5 July 2022

Oscar Gloukh's strike in the showpiece has been named UEFA 2022 Under-19 EURO Goal of the Tournament.

U19 EURO Goal of the Tournament

Oscar Gloukh's finessed effort for Israel against England in the final has been named UEFA 2022 Under-19 EURO Goal of the Tournament by UEFA's team of technical observers.

1. Oscar GloukhIsrael 1-3 England (01/07, final)

A three-man wave led by Gloukh surged from inside Israel's half as a panicked England tracked back. Ariel Lugassy held up play on the edge of the Young Lions' penalty area, before returning to the forward, who opened up his body to beat Ronnie Edwards, feinted left then right, and drove cleanly past the goalkeeper into the top-right corner to break the deadlock in Trnava.

2. Loum TchaounaFrance 4-1 Italy (24/06, Matchday 3)

The Rennes striker's second goal of the match. Receiving the ball near the corner of the Italy penalty area, he glided past one defender to reach the byline, jagged back onto his left and fired an unstoppable effort into the roof of the net.

3. Ariel LugassyIsrael 4-2 Austria (22/06, Matchday 2)

In a swift Israel counterattack, Tay Abed Kassus drew in the Austria midfield before feeding Gloukh, who redistributed into the stride of left-winger Lugassy. Completely unchallenged arriving in the box, he struck first time, squeezing his shot perfectly into the bottom-right corner.

4. Alfie DevineEngland 2-0 Austria (19/06, Matchday 1)

Bursting from the left, Devine played into the feet of Carney Chukwuemeka, who shimmied past his man before travelling goalwards and prodding the ball into the path of the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder to hammer into the roof of the net first time.

5. Daniel JebbisonEngland 4-0 Serbia (22/06, Matchday 2)

Aaron Ramsey motored into Serbia's half before slotting a perfectly weighted through ball to the forward. Taking a touch to compose himself, Jebbison shaped to go to the keeper's right but steered in at the near post for England's fourth of the night in an assured victory in Banská Bystrica.

