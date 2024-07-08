Under-19 EURO: Scout tickets and scouting information

The scout ticket application platform for the UEFA European Under-19 Championship final tournament in Northern Ireland is now open.

Scouts can apply for tickets via the following link: https://typeformdeviomedia.typeform.com/to/dij050rL.

The deadline to request tickets for the group stage was 17 June. Applications after the deadline will not be accepted, however tickets are available for purchase on the final tournament's online ticketing website: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/uefa-european-under-19-championship-tickets/artist/5457234.

Should you require any assistance, please contact: uefa.u19@irishfa.com

The platform will open again on the following dates for knockout matches:

Semi-finals & FIFA play-off: 23 July

Final: 26 July

Additional information