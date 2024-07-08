Under-19 EURO: Scout tickets and scouting information
Monday, July 8, 2024
Details for U19 EURO final tournament.
The scout ticket application platform for the UEFA European Under-19 Championship final tournament in Northern Ireland is now open.
Scouts can apply for tickets via the following link: https://typeformdeviomedia.typeform.com/to/dij050rL.
The deadline to request tickets for the group stage was 17 June. Applications after the deadline will not be accepted, however tickets are available for purchase on the final tournament's online ticketing website: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/uefa-european-under-19-championship-tickets/artist/5457234.
Should you require any assistance, please contact: uefa.u19@irishfa.com
The platform will open again on the following dates for knockout matches:
- Semi-finals & FIFA play-off: 23 July
- Final: 26 July
Additional information
- A number of tickets have been reserved for scouts and club representatives for each match at the UEFA European Under-19 final tournament.
- A maximum of two tickets can be allocated per club/organisation. Due to limited stadium capacities, the number of tickets per club/organisation for some matches may be limited to one.
- Tickets will be complimentary but do not include hospitality, parking or accreditations.
- Confirmation of applications will be sent by email.
- UEFA and the Local Organising Structure reserve the right to refuse to allocate tickets to certain applicants if they have requested tickets in the past and have not used them.