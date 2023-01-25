2023/24 Under-19 EURO qualifying round groups

The 2023/24 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round runs from 11 to 17 October and 15 to 21 November, beginning the road to the eight-team finals in Northern Ireland.

The top two teams in each group will join top seeds Portugal in the spring 2024 elite round along with the third-placed team with the best record against the top two in their section. Hosts Northern Ireland qualify directly for the final tournament in summer 2024.

Qualifying round groups

Group 1 (15–21 November): France (hosts), Denmark, Iceland, Estonia

Group 2 (11–17 October): Norway, Hungary, Latvia (hosts), Gibraltar

Group 3 (15–21 November): Serbia, Scotland, Bulgaria (hosts), Andorra

Group 4 (15–21 November): Italy, Sweden (hosts), Switzerland, Liechtenstein

Group 5 (11–17 October): Germany, Poland (hosts), North Macedonia, Kazakhstan

Group 6 (15–21 November): Spain, Georgia (hosts), Cyprus, Moldova

Group 7 (15–21 November): Ukraine, Slovakia, Kosovo, Malta (hosts)

Group 8 (15–21 November): Türkiye (hosts), Greece, Belarus, Lithuania

Group 9 (15–21 November): Israel, Croatia (hosts), Armenia, Faroe Islands

Group 10 (11–17 October): Czechia (hosts), Romania, Finland, San Marino

Group 11 (15–21 November): Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg (hosts)

Group 12 (11–17 October): England, Austria, Wales, Montenegro (hosts)

Group 13 (15–21 Novembe﻿r): Republic of Ireland, Belgium, Slovenia, Albania (hosts)