2023/24 Under-19 EURO qualifying round groups
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
The 13 groups are complete with the elite round draw on 7 December.
The first four 2023/24 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round groups are complete beginning the road to the eight-team finals in Northern Ireland.
The top two teams in each group will join top seeds Portugal in the spring 2024 elite round along with the third-placed team with the best record against the top two in their section (to be confirmed). Hosts Northern Ireland qualify directly for the final tournament from 15 to 28 July, which will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Through to elite round so far
Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Georgia, Germany, Israel, Italy (holders), Kosovo, Latvia, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal (bye), Romania, Scotland, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Türkiye, Ukraine
Qualifying round groups
Group 1
Through to elite round: Denmark, France (hosts)
Third place: Iceland
Also in group: Estonia
Group 2
Through to elite round: Norway, Latvia (hosts)
Third place: Hungary
Also in group: Gibraltar
Group 3
Through to elite round: Scotland, Serbia
Third place: Andorra
Also in group: Bulgaria (hosts)
Group 4
Through to elite round so far: Switzerland, Italy (holders)
Third place: Sweden (hosts)
Also in group: Liechtenstein
Group 5
Through to elite round: Germany, North Macedonia
Third place: Poland (hosts)
Also in group: Kazakhstan
Group 6
Through to elite round: Spain, Georgia (hosts)
Third place: Cyprus
Also in group: Moldova
Group 7
Through to elite round so far: Ukraine, Kosovo
Third place: Slovakia
Also in group: Malta (hosts)
Group 8
Through to elite round: Türkiye (hosts), Belarus
Third place: Greece
Also in group: Lithuania
Group 9
Through to elite round: Israel, Croatia (hosts)
Third place: Faroe Islands
Also in group: Armenia
Group 10
Through to elite round: Czechia (hosts), Romania
Third place: Finland
Also in group: San Marino
Group 11
Through to elite round: Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Third place: Luxembourg (hosts)
Also in group: Azerbaijan
Group 12
Through to elite round: Austria, Montenegro (hosts)
Third place: England
Also in group: Wales
Group 13
Through to elite round: Belgium, Slovenia
Third place: Republic of Ireland
Also in group: Albania (hosts)