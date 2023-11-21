2023/24 Under-19 EURO qualifying round groups

The first four 2023/24 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round groups are complete beginning the road to the eight-team finals in Northern Ireland.

The top two teams in each group will join top seeds Portugal in the spring 2024 elite round along with the third-placed team with the best record against the top two in their section (to be confirmed). Hosts Northern Ireland qualify directly for the final tournament from 15 to 28 July, which will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Through to elite round so far Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Georgia, Germany, Israel, Italy (holders), Kosovo, Latvia, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal (bye), Romania, Scotland, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Türkiye, Ukraine

Results

Group 1

Through to elite round: Denmark, France (hosts)

Third place: Iceland

Also in group: Estonia

Group 2

Through to elite round: Norway, Latvia (hosts)

Third place: Hungary

Also in group: Gibraltar

Group 3

Through to elite round: Scotland, Serbia

Third place: Andorra

Also in group: Bulgaria (hosts)

Group 4

Through to elite round so far: Switzerland, Italy (holders)

Third place: Sweden (hosts)

Also in group: Liechtenstein

Group 5

Through to elite round: Germany, North Macedonia

Third place: Poland (hosts)

Also in group: Kazakhstan

Group 6

Through to elite round: Spain, Georgia (hosts)

Third place: Cyprus

Also in group: Moldova

Group 7

Through to elite round so far: Ukraine, Kosovo

Third place: Slovakia

Also in group: Malta (hosts)

Group 8

Through to elite round: Türkiye (hosts), Belarus

Third place: Greece

Also in group: Lithuania

Group 9

Through to elite round: Israel, Croatia (hosts)

Third place: Faroe Islands

Also in group: Armenia

Group 10

Through to elite round: Czechia (hosts), Romania

Third place: Finland

Also in group: San Marino

Group 11

Through to elite round: Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Third place: Luxembourg (hosts)

Also in group: Azerbaijan

Group 12

Through to elite round: Austria, Montenegro (hosts)

Third place: England

Also in group: Wales

Group 13

Through to elite round: Belgium, Slovenia

Third place: Republic of Ireland

Also in group: Albania (hosts)