2023/24 Under-19 EURO qualifying round report

The 2023/24 UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round line-up is set following the completion of the qualifying round.

The top two teams in each group will join top seeds Portugal in the spring 2024 elite round along with Greece, the third-placed team with the best record against the top two in their section.

The draw is at 10:30 CET on 7 December and the seven elite round group winners will join hosts Northern Ireland in the eight-team final tournament from 15 to 28 July, which will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Through to elite round Austria, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece*, Israel, Italy (holders), Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal (bye), Romania, Scotland, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Türkiye, Ukraine *Best third-placed team

Results

Group 1

Through to elite round: Denmark, France (hosts)

Also in group: Iceland, Estonia

Group 2

Through to elite round: Norway, Latvia (hosts)

Also in group: Hungary, Gibraltar

Group 3

Through to elite round: Scotland, Serbia

Also in group: Andorra, Bulgaria (hosts)

Group 4

Through to elite round: Switzerland, Italy (holders)

Also in group: Sweden (hosts), Liechtenstein

Group 5

Through to elite round: Germany, North Macedonia

Also in group: Poland (hosts), Kazakhstan

Group 6

Through to elite round: Spain, Georgia (hosts)

Also in group: Cyprus, Moldova

Group 7

Through to elite round so far: Ukraine, Kosovo

Also in group: Slovakia, Malta (hosts)

Group 8

Through to elite round: Türkiye (hosts), Lithuania, Greece

Also in group: Belarus

Group 9

Through to elite round: Israel, Croatia (hosts)

Also in group: Faroe Islands, Armenia

Group 10

Through to elite round: Czechia (hosts), Romania

Also in group: Finland, San Marino

Group 11

Through to elite round: Netherlands, Bosnia & Herzegovina

Also in group: Luxembourg (hosts), Azerbaijan

Group 12

Through to elite round: Austria, Montenegro (hosts)

Also in group: England, Wales

Group 13

Through to elite round: Belgium, Slovenia

Also in group: Republic of Ireland, Albania (hosts)