2023/24 Under-19 EURO qualifying round report
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
The 13 groups are complete with the elite round draw at 10:30 CET on 7 December.
The 2023/24 UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round line-up is set following the completion of the qualifying round.
The top two teams in each group will join top seeds Portugal in the spring 2024 elite round along with Greece, the third-placed team with the best record against the top two in their section.
The draw is at 10:30 CET on 7 December and the seven elite round group winners will join hosts Northern Ireland in the eight-team final tournament from 15 to 28 July, which will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Through to elite round
Austria, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece*, Israel, Italy (holders), Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal (bye), Romania, Scotland, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Türkiye, Ukraine
*Best third-placed team
Qualifying round groups
Group 1
Through to elite round: Denmark, France (hosts)
Also in group: Iceland, Estonia
Group 2
Through to elite round: Norway, Latvia (hosts)
Also in group: Hungary, Gibraltar
Group 3
Through to elite round: Scotland, Serbia
Also in group: Andorra, Bulgaria (hosts)
Group 4
Through to elite round: Switzerland, Italy (holders)
Also in group: Sweden (hosts), Liechtenstein
Group 5
Through to elite round: Germany, North Macedonia
Also in group: Poland (hosts), Kazakhstan
Group 6
Through to elite round: Spain, Georgia (hosts)
Also in group: Cyprus, Moldova
Group 7
Through to elite round so far: Ukraine, Kosovo
Also in group: Slovakia, Malta (hosts)
Group 8
Through to elite round: Türkiye (hosts), Lithuania, Greece
Also in group: Belarus
Group 9
Through to elite round: Israel, Croatia (hosts)
Also in group: Faroe Islands, Armenia
Group 10
Through to elite round: Czechia (hosts), Romania
Also in group: Finland, San Marino
Group 11
Through to elite round: Netherlands, Bosnia & Herzegovina
Also in group: Luxembourg (hosts), Azerbaijan
Group 12
Through to elite round: Austria, Montenegro (hosts)
Also in group: England, Wales
Group 13
Through to elite round: Belgium, Slovenia
Also in group: Republic of Ireland, Albania (hosts)