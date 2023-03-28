2022/23 Under-19 EURO elite round: Greece, Iceland, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain qualify

Greece, Iceland, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal and Spain topped their UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round groups to join hosts Malta in the finals from 3 to 16 July.

In the elite round, the 27 teams that emerged from the qualifying round join top seeds Portugal, who entered at this stage, and are among the teams now into the finals, as are Iceland, who knocked out holders England to qualify for the first time.

The draw is from 13:00 CET on Wednesday 19 April at Manoel Theatre, Valletta.

Qualified for finals Greece, Iceland, Italy, Malta (hosts), Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain

Results

Group 1

Qualified: Norway

Also in group: France (hosts), Romania, Northern Ireland

Group 2

Quaified: Italy

Also in group: Germany (hosts), Belgium, Slovenia

Group 3

Qualified: Spain (hosts)

Also in group: Denmark, Luxembourg, Ukraine

Group 4

Qualified: Portugal (hosts)

Also in group: Czechia, Sweden, Croatia

Group 5

Qualified: Greece

ALso in group: Slovakia, Republic of Ireland (hosts), Estonia

Group 6

Qualified: Poland (hosts)

Also in group: Israel, Serbia, Latvia

Group 7

Qualified: Iceland

Also in group: England (hosts), Türkiye, Hungary

• The group winners qualify to join hosts Malta in the finals.

• Iceland, like Malta, will be in their first U19 finals after eliminating holders England.

• Italy, who reached the semis last year, are the only one of the eighth teams that played in the 2022 finals to qualify this time.

• Former U19 champions (since 2001/02) involved in the finals will be Spain (8 titles), Italy (1) and Portugal (1).

• Spain have set a new record by qualifying for the 13th time since the switch to U19 classification.