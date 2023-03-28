2022/23 Under-19 EURO elite round: Greece, Iceland, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain qualify
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Italy, Greece, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Portugal and Spain have joined hosts Malta in July's finals.
Greece, Iceland, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal and Spain topped their UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round groups to join hosts Malta in the finals from 3 to 16 July.
In the elite round, the 27 teams that emerged from the qualifying round join top seeds Portugal, who entered at this stage, and are among the teams now into the finals, as are Iceland, who knocked out holders England to qualify for the first time.
The draw is from 13:00 CET on Wednesday 19 April at Manoel Theatre, Valletta.
Qualified for finals
Greece, Iceland, Italy, Malta (hosts), Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain
Elite round groups
Group 1
Qualified: Norway
Also in group: France (hosts), Romania, Northern Ireland
Group 2
Quaified: Italy
Also in group: Germany (hosts), Belgium, Slovenia
Group 3
Qualified: Spain (hosts)
Also in group: Denmark, Luxembourg, Ukraine
Group 4
Qualified: Portugal (hosts)
Also in group: Czechia, Sweden, Croatia
Group 5
Qualified: Greece
ALso in group: Slovakia, Republic of Ireland (hosts), Estonia
Group 6
Qualified: Poland (hosts)
Also in group: Israel, Serbia, Latvia
Group 7
Qualified: Iceland
Also in group: England (hosts), Türkiye, Hungary
• The group winners qualify to join hosts Malta in the finals.
• Iceland, like Malta, will be in their first U19 finals after eliminating holders England.
• Italy, who reached the semis last year, are the only one of the eighth teams that played in the 2022 finals to qualify this time.
• Former U19 champions (since 2001/02) involved in the finals will be Spain (8 titles), Italy (1) and Portugal (1).
• Spain have set a new record by qualifying for the 13th time since the switch to U19 classification.