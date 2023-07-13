Portugal vs Italy in the 2023 Under-19 EURO final: Meet the finalists

Portugal will meet Italy in the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship final in Malta.

We introduce the contenders.

Fixtures and results

Match dates

SEMI-FINALS

Thursday 13 July

Portugal 5-0 Norway (Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

Spain 2-3 Italy (National Stadium, Ta'Qali)

FINAL

Sunday 16 July

21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali

Where to watch: TV/streams

Qualifying round: Bye

Elite round: Group 4 winners (played in Portugal)

W1-0 vs Sweden, W3-0 vs Czechia, W3-0 vs Croatia

Qualification top scorer: Hugo Félix 3

U19 final tournament appearances: 11

2023 finals top scorers so far: Hugo Félix, Rodrigo Ribeiro (3)

Final appearances: 6

Previous best: Winners x 1 (2018)

2018 highlights: Portugal win epic final

Qualifying round: Group 5 third place (played in Poland)

L0-2 vs Estonia, W3-2 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W1-0 vs Poland

Elite round: Group 2 winners (played in Germany)

W3-2 vs Germany, D0-0 vs Slovenia, D2-2 vs Belgium

Qualification top scorer: Samuele Vignato 3

U19 final tournament appearances: 9

2023 finals top scorers so far: Luca Lipani, Samuele Vignato (2)

Final appearances: 5

Previous best: Winners x 1 (2003)

2003 final: Italy 2-0 Portugal