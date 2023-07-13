Portugal vs Italy in the 2023 Under-19 EURO final: Meet the finalists
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Find out the finalists' qualifying records, top scorers and previous tournament bests.
Portugal will meet Italy in the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship final in Malta.
We introduce the contenders.
Match dates
SEMI-FINALS
Thursday 13 July
Portugal 5-0 Norway (Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)
Spain 2-3 Italy (National Stadium, Ta'Qali)
FINAL
Sunday 16 July
21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali
Portugal
Qualifying round: Bye
Elite round: Group 4 winners (played in Portugal)
W1-0 vs Sweden, W3-0 vs Czechia, W3-0 vs Croatia
Qualification top scorer: Hugo Félix 3
U19 final tournament appearances: 11
2023 finals top scorers so far: Hugo Félix, Rodrigo Ribeiro (3)
Final appearances: 6
Previous best: Winners x 1 (2018)
Italy
Qualifying round: Group 5 third place (played in Poland)
L0-2 vs Estonia, W3-2 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W1-0 vs Poland
Elite round: Group 2 winners (played in Germany)
W3-2 vs Germany, D0-0 vs Slovenia, D2-2 vs Belgium
Qualification top scorer: Samuele Vignato 3
U19 final tournament appearances: 9
2023 finals top scorers so far: Luca Lipani, Samuele Vignato (2)
Final appearances: 5
Previous best: Winners x 1 (2003)
Groups
Group A: Malta (hosts), Portugal, Poland, Italy
Group B: Iceland, Greece, Norway, Spain