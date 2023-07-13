UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Portugal vs Italy in the 2023 Under-19 EURO final: Meet the finalists

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Find out the finalists' qualifying records, top scorers and previous tournament bests.

The U19 EURO finalists
The U19 EURO finalists UEFA

Portugal will meet Italy in the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship final in Malta.

We introduce the contenders.

Fixtures and results

Match dates

SEMI-FINALS

Thursday 13 July
Portugal 5-0 Norway (Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)
Spain 2-3 Italy (National Stadium, Ta'Qali)

FINAL

Sunday 16 July
21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali

Where to watch: TV/streams

Portugal

Qualifying round: Bye
Elite round: Group 4 winners (played in Portugal)
W1-0 vs Sweden, W3-0 vs Czechia, W3-0 vs Croatia
Qualification top scorer: Hugo Félix 3
U19 final tournament appearances: 11
2023 finals top scorers so far: Hugo Félix, Rodrigo Ribeiro (3)
Final appearances: 6
Previous best: Winners x 1 (2018)

2018 highlights: Portugal win epic final

Italy

Qualifying round: Group 5 third place (played in Poland)
L0-2 vs Estonia, W3-2 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W1-0 vs Poland
Elite round: Group 2 winners (played in Germany)
W3-2 vs Germany, D0-0 vs Slovenia, D2-2 vs Belgium
Qualification top scorer: Samuele Vignato 3
U19 final tournament appearances: 9
2023 finals top scorers so far: Luca Lipani, Samuele Vignato (2)
Final appearances: 5
Previous best: Winners x 1 (2003)

2003 final: Italy 2-0 Portugal

Groups

Group A: Malta (hosts), Portugal, Poland, Italy
Group B: Iceland, Greece, Norway, Spain

