2023 Under-19 EURO finals: Meet the teams

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Malta runs from 3 to 16 July, with the hosts joined by the seven elite round winners.

We introduce the eight teams who will compete for the title including three past champions and two debutants, but only one team that took part in the 2022 finals. The draw is from 13:00 CET on Wednesday 19 April at Manoel Theatre, Valletta.

Qualified for finals Greece, Iceland, Italy, Malta (hosts), Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain

Match dates

Group stage: 3/4, 6/7, 9/10 July

Semi-finals: 13 July

Final: 16 July

Qualifying round: Group 1 winners (played in Switzerland)

W2-0 vs Switzerland, W3-0 vs Andorra, D1-1 vs Czechia

Elite round: Group 5 winners (played in Republic of Ireland)

W3-0 vs Estonia, D1-1 vs Slovakia, W1-0 vs Republic of Ireland

Top scorer: Georgios Koutsias 3

Previous U19 final tournament appearances: 6 (most recent: 2015 semi-finals)

2021/22: Qualifying round

Previous best: Runners-up (2007, 2012)

Qualifying round: Group 8 runners-up (played in Scotland)

W1-0 vs Scotland, L0-2 vs France, W4-1 vs Kazakhstan

Elite round: Group 7 winners (played in England)

D2-2 vs Türkiye, W1-0 vs England, W2-0 vs Hungary

Top scorer: Orri Óskarsson 6

Previous U19 final tournament appearances: 0

2021/22: Elite round

Previous best: Finals debut

Qualifying round: Group 5 third place (played in Poland)

L0-2 vs Estonia, W3-2 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W1-0 vs Poland

Elite round: Group 2 winners (played in Germany)

W3-2 vs Germany, D0-0 vs Slovenia, D2-2 vs Belgium

Top scorer: Samuele Vignato 3

Previous U19 final tournament appearances: 8 (most recent: 2022 semi-finals)

2021/22: Semi-finals

Previous best: Winners x 1 (2003)

2003 final: Italy 2-0 Portugal

Malta (hosts)

Qualified as hosts

Previous U19 final tournament appearances: 0

2021/22: Qualifying round

Previous best: Finals debut

Qualifying round: Group 10 runners-up (played in North Macedonia)

W2-0 vs San Marino, W6-2 vs North Macedonia, L0-2 vs Serbia

Elite round: Group 1 winners (played in France)

W4-0 vs Romania, W2-1 vs France, W5-2 vs Northern Ireland﻿

Top scorer: Erik Flataker 4

Previous U19 final tournament appearances: 5 (most recent: 2019 group stage)

2021/22: Elite round

Previous best: Group stage (2002, 2003, 2005, 2018, 2019)

Qualifying round: Group 5 winners (played in Poland)

W2-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W2-0 vs Estonia, L0-1 vs Italy

Elite round: Group 6 winners (played in Poland)

D1-1 vs Israel, W3-0 vs Latvia, D2-2 vs Serbia

Top scorer: Tomasz Pieńko 3

Previous U19 final tournament appearances: 2 (most recent: 2006 group stage)

2021/22: Qualifying round

Previous best: Group stage (2004, 2006)

Qualifying round: Bye

Elite round: Group 4 winners (played in Portugal)

W1-0 vs Sweden, W3-0 vs Czechia, W3-0 vs Croatia

Top scorer: Hugo Félix 3

Previous U19 final tournament appearances: 6 (most recent: 2019 runners-up)

2021/22: Elite round

Previous best: Winners x 1 (2018)

Qualifying round: Group 7 winners (played in Belgium)

W5-0 vs Albania, D0-0 vs Belgium

Elite round: Group 3 winners (played in Spain)

D0-0 vs Denmark, W4-0 vs Luxembourg, W4-0 vs Ukraine

Top scorers: Angel Alarcon, Victor Barberá, César Palacios 2

Previous U19 final tournament appearances: 6 (most recent: 2019 runners-up)

2021/22: Elite round

Previous best: Winners x 8 (2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2019)