2023 Under-19 EURO finals: Meet the teams
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Article summary
Eight teams will contest the finals in Malta; find out their qualifying records, top scorers and previous tournament bests.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Malta runs from 3 to 16 July, with the hosts joined by the seven elite round winners.
We introduce the eight teams who will compete for the title including three past champions and two debutants, but only one team that took part in the 2022 finals. The draw is from 13:00 CET on Wednesday 19 April at Manoel Theatre, Valletta.
Qualified for finals
Greece, Iceland, Italy, Malta (hosts), Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain
Match dates
Group stage: 3/4, 6/7, 9/10 July
Semi-finals: 13 July
Final: 16 July
Greece
Qualifying round: Group 1 winners (played in Switzerland)
W2-0 vs Switzerland, W3-0 vs Andorra, D1-1 vs Czechia
Elite round: Group 5 winners (played in Republic of Ireland)
W3-0 vs Estonia, D1-1 vs Slovakia, W1-0 vs Republic of Ireland
Top scorer: Georgios Koutsias 3
Previous U19 final tournament appearances: 6 (most recent: 2015 semi-finals)
2021/22: Qualifying round
Previous best: Runners-up (2007, 2012)
Iceland
Qualifying round: Group 8 runners-up (played in Scotland)
W1-0 vs Scotland, L0-2 vs France, W4-1 vs Kazakhstan
Elite round: Group 7 winners (played in England)
D2-2 vs Türkiye, W1-0 vs England, W2-0 vs Hungary
Top scorer: Orri Óskarsson 6
Previous U19 final tournament appearances: 0
2021/22: Elite round
Previous best: Finals debut
Italy
Qualifying round: Group 5 third place (played in Poland)
L0-2 vs Estonia, W3-2 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W1-0 vs Poland
Elite round: Group 2 winners (played in Germany)
W3-2 vs Germany, D0-0 vs Slovenia, D2-2 vs Belgium
Top scorer: Samuele Vignato 3
Previous U19 final tournament appearances: 8 (most recent: 2022 semi-finals)
2021/22: Semi-finals
Previous best: Winners x 1 (2003)
Malta (hosts)
Qualified as hosts
Previous U19 final tournament appearances: 0
2021/22: Qualifying round
Previous best: Finals debut
Norway
Qualifying round: Group 10 runners-up (played in North Macedonia)
W2-0 vs San Marino, W6-2 vs North Macedonia, L0-2 vs Serbia
Elite round: Group 1 winners (played in France)
W4-0 vs Romania, W2-1 vs France, W5-2 vs Northern Ireland
Top scorer: Erik Flataker 4
Previous U19 final tournament appearances: 5 (most recent: 2019 group stage)
2021/22: Elite round
Previous best: Group stage (2002, 2003, 2005, 2018, 2019)
Poland
Qualifying round: Group 5 winners (played in Poland)
W2-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W2-0 vs Estonia, L0-1 vs Italy
Elite round: Group 6 winners (played in Poland)
D1-1 vs Israel, W3-0 vs Latvia, D2-2 vs Serbia
Top scorer: Tomasz Pieńko 3
Previous U19 final tournament appearances: 2 (most recent: 2006 group stage)
2021/22: Qualifying round
Previous best: Group stage (2004, 2006)
Portugal
Qualifying round: Bye
Elite round: Group 4 winners (played in Portugal)
W1-0 vs Sweden, W3-0 vs Czechia, W3-0 vs Croatia
Top scorer: Hugo Félix 3
Previous U19 final tournament appearances: 6 (most recent: 2019 runners-up)
2021/22: Elite round
Previous best: Winners x 1 (2018)
Spain
Qualifying round: Group 7 winners (played in Belgium)
W5-0 vs Albania, D0-0 vs Belgium
Elite round: Group 3 winners (played in Spain)
D0-0 vs Denmark, W4-0 vs Luxembourg, W4-0 vs Ukraine
Top scorers: Angel Alarcon, Victor Barberá, César Palacios 2
Previous U19 final tournament appearances: 6 (most recent: 2019 runners-up)
2021/22: Elite round
Previous best: Winners x 8 (2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2019)