2023 UEFA Under-19 EURO final tournament: All the fixtures and results

A ruthless Portugal saw off Norway in a commanding victory to claim the first spot in the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship final on 16 July.

Group B winners Spain were then undone by Group A runners-up Italy in the second semi-final.

SEMI-FINALS

Thursday 13 July

Portugal 5-0 Norway (Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

Spain 2-3 Italy (National Stadium, Ta'Qali)

FINAL

Sunday 16 July

Portugal vs Italy (21:00 CET, National Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Highlights: Spain 2-3 Italy

MATCHDAY 3

Sunday 9 July

Group A

Italy 1-1 Poland (National Stadium, Ta'Qali)

﻿Igor Strzałek's long-range strike gave Marcin Brosz's side an early advantage, but Luis Hasa was alert to turn in from Samuele Vignato's unstoppable run and secure the point Italy required to finish Group A runners-up.

Portugal 2-1 Malta (Gozo Stadium, Xewkija)

﻿Section winners Portugal rounded off their Group A campaign with a third win, beating the already-eliminated hosts.

Highlights: Italy 1-1 Poland

Monday 10 July

Group B

Spain 0-0 Norway (National Stadium, Ta'Qali)

With Spain's qualification already confirmed on Matchday 2, Norway only needed to avoid defeat to secure the Group B runners-up spot. José Lana's side created the best chances, but an ultimately evenly-balanced encounter at the National Stadium ended all square. Norway claimed an U19 EURO last-four berth for the first time ever.



Greece 0-0 Iceland (Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

Over at Tony Bezzina Stadium, Iceland's must-win clash against Greece also finished level as Olafur Ingi Skulason's side became the final team to bow out of the competition.

Highlights: Spain 0-0 Norway

Highlights: Portugal 2-1 Malta

Group stage

MATCHDAY 1

Monday 3 July

Group A

Poland 0-2 Portugal (Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

Malta 0-4 Italy (National Stadium, Ta'Qali)

An exquisite Hugo Félix solo goal followed Gabriel Brás' early header as Portugal eased to three points against Poland, while Italy converted three of their four penalties in a comfortable victory over ten-man hosts Malta.

Highlights: Malta 0-4 Italy

Tuesday 4 July

Group B

Norway 5-4 Greece (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Iceland 1-2 Spain (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Norway edged Greece in a dramatic nine-goal thriller, before Spain saw off Iceland at the Centenary Stadium in Ta'Qali to get Group B under way.

Highlights: Norway 5-4 Greece

MATCHDAY 2

Thursday 6 July

Group A

Portugal 5-1 Italy (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Portugal beat ten-man Italy at Centenary Stadium in Ta'Qali to win Group A and guarantee their semi-finals spot. After an even first half, Joaquim Milheiro's side went up a gear after the break, taking advantage of their extra man to clinically dispatch the Azzurrini.

Highlights: Portugal 5-1 Italy

Malta 0-2 Poland (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Poland eliminated hosts Malta in a dramatic contest, which ended with both sides reduced to ten men, and with the hosts confirmed bottom of the group.

Highlights: Malta 0-2 Poland

Friday 7July

Group B

Greece 0-5 Spain (Gozo Stadium, Xewkija)

Spain dispatched Greece in a ruthless display to guarantee to their ticket to the semi-finals.Three early first-half goals in quick succession set the tone as José Lana’s Spain controlled their contest at Gozo Stadium.

Highlights: Greece 0-5 Spain

Iceland 1-1 Norway (Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

Eggert Aron Guðmundsson's magnificent solo goal cancelled out Alwande Roaldsøy's penalty as Norway and Iceland's exciting encounter ended all square, leaving both sides still in the running for a last-four berth.

Highlights: Iceland 1-1 Norway