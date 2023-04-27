UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2023 UEFA Under-19 EURO final tournament: All the fixtures

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Check out all the fixtures in Malta from 3 to 16 July.

The National Stadium in Ta'Qali will stage three group games, a semi-final and the final
The National Stadium in Ta'Qali will stage three group games, a semi-final and the final UEFA via Getty Images

The 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship schedule has been confirmed, with hosts Malta playing Italy on the opening day.

Both those sides are joined by Portugal and Poland in Group A, played on 3, 6 and 9 July. Group B, involving Iceland, Greece, Norway and Spain will be on 4, 7 and 10 July. The top two in each section progress to the semi-finals on 13 July, with the final three days later at the National Stadium, Ta'Qali.

The Under-19 EURO groups

Group A: Malta (hosts), Portugal, Poland, Italy

Group B: Iceland, Greece, Norway, Spain

All kick-off times CET

Where to watch: TV/streams

Group stage

Matchday 1

Monday 3 July
Group A
Poland vs Portugal (18:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)
Malta vs Italy (21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Tuesday 4 July
Group B
Norway vs Greece (18:00, Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)
Iceland vs Spain (21:15, Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

U19 EURO: Which stars will emerge in Malta?

Matchday 2

Thursday 6 July
Group A
Portugal vs Italy (18:00, Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)
Malta vs Poland (21:15, Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Friday 7July
Group B
Greece vs Spain (18:00, Gozo Stadium, Xewkija)
Iceland vs Norway (21:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

2003 final: Italy 2-0 Portugal

Matchday 3

Sunday 9 July
Group A
Italy vs Poland (18:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali)
Portugal vs Malta (18:00, Gozo Stadium, Xewkija)

Monday 10 July
Group B
Spain vs Norway (21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali)
Greece vs Iceland (21:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

Meet the contenders

Semi-finals

Thursday 13 July
18:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola
21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali

In the semi-finals, the winner of Group A plays the runner-up of Group B and vice versa. The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums will occur after the group stage.

Final

Sunday 16 July
21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali

Stadiums

National Stadium, Ta'Qali
Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali
Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola
Gozo Stadium, Xewkija

