2023 UEFA Under-19 EURO final tournament: All the fixtures and results

Norway edged Greece in a dramatic nine-goal thriller, before Spain saw off Iceland at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’Qali to get Group B underway in the 2023 Under-19 European Championship.

In Monday's matches, an exquisite Hugo Félix solo goal followed Gabriel Brás' early header as Portugal eased to three points against Poland, while Italy converted three of their four penalties in a comfortable victory over ten-man hosts Malta.

Group A continues on 6 and 9 July, while Group B resumes on 7 and 10 July.

Highlights: Poland 0-2 Portugal

Group stage

All kick-off times CET

Matchday 1

Monday 3 July

Group A

Poland 0-2 Portugal (Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

Malta 0-4 Italy (National Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Highlights: Malta 0-4 Italy

Tuesday 4 July

Group B

Norway 5-4 Greece (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Iceland 1-2 Spain (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Highlights: Norway 5-4 Greece

The Under-19 EURO groups Group A: Malta (hosts), Portugal, Poland, Italy

Group B: Iceland, Greece, Norway, Spain

Highlights: Iceland 1-2 Spain

Matchday 2

Thursday 6 July

Group A

Portugal vs Italy (18:00, Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Malta vs Poland (21:15, Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Friday 7July

Group B

Greece vs Spain (18:00, Gozo Stadium, Xewkija)

Iceland vs Norway (21:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

2003 final: Italy 2-0 Portugal

Matchday 3

Sunday 9 July

Group A

Italy vs Poland (18:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Portugal vs Malta (18:00, Gozo Stadium, Xewkija)

Monday 10 July

Group B

Spain vs Norway (21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Greece vs Iceland (21:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

Semi-finals

The top two teams in each section progress to the semi-finals on 13 July, with the final three days later at the National Stadium, Ta'Qali.

Thursday 13 July

18:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola

21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali

In the semi-finals, the winner of Group A plays the runner-up of Group B and vice versa. The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums will occur after the group stage.

Final

Sunday 16 July

21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali