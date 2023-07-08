2023 UEFA Under-19 EURO final tournament: All the fixtures and results

Spain and Portugal have their 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship semi-final places guaranteed, as both sides recorded routine victories on Matchday 2.

Going into the final round of matches, Marcin Brosz's well-drilled Poland will hope to maintain their winning momentum, while Italy will be determined to bounce back from a heavy defeat, as they face each other next in Group A.

Over in Group B, "It was just ridiculous," said Iceland's Eggert Aron Guðmundsson on his stunning 87th-minute equaliser at Tony Bezzina Stadium, which denied Norway's qualification from the group and kept both sides in contention heading into Matchday 3.

Hosts Malta and Greece cannot progress from the group stage.

Group A continues on Sunday, while Group B's final games take place on Monday.

Highlights: Iceland 1-1 Norway

MATCHDAY 3

All kick-off times CET

Sunday 9 July

Group A

Italy vs Poland (18:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Portugal vs Malta (18:00, Gozo Stadium, Xewkija)

Monday 10 July

Group B

Spain vs Norway (21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Greece vs Iceland (21:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

The top two teams in each section progress to the semi-finals on 13 July, with the final three days later at the National Stadium, Ta'Qali.

SEMI-FINALS

Thursday 13 July

18:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola

21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali

In the semi-finals, the winner of Group A plays the runner-up of Group B and vice versa. The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums will occur after the group stage.

FINAL

Sunday 16 July

21:00, National Stadium, Ta'Qali

Group stage

MATCHDAY 1

Monday 3 July

Group A

Poland 0-2 Portugal (Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

Malta 0-4 Italy (National Stadium, Ta'Qali)

An exquisite Hugo Félix solo goal followed Gabriel Brás' early header as Portugal eased to three points against Poland, while Italy converted three of their four penalties in a comfortable victory over ten-man hosts Malta.

Highlights: Malta 0-4 Italy

Tuesday 4 July

Group B

Norway 5-4 Greece (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Iceland 1-2 Spain (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Norway edged Greece in a dramatic nine-goal thriller, before Spain saw off Iceland at the Centenary Stadium in Ta'Qali to get Group B under way.

Highlights: Norway 5-4 Greece

MATCHDAY 2

Thursday 6 July

Group A

Portugal 5-1 Italy (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Portugal beat ten-man Italy at Centenary Stadium in Ta'Qali to win Group A and guarantee their semi-finals spot. After an even first half, Joaquim Milheiro's side went up a gear after the break, taking advantage of their extra man to clinically dispatch the Azzurrini.

Highlights: Portugal 5-1 Italy

Malta 0-2 Poland (Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali)

Poland eliminated hosts Malta in a dramatic contest, which ended with both sides reduced to ten men, and with the hosts confirmed bottom of the group.

Highlights: Malta 0-2 Poland

Friday 7July

Group B

Greece 0-5 Spain (Gozo Stadium, Xewkija)

Spain dispatched Greece in a ruthless display to guarantee to their ticket to the semi-finals.Three early first-half goals in quick succession set the tone as José Lana’s Spain controlled their contest at Gozo Stadium.

Highlights: Greece 0-5 Spain

Iceland 1-1 Norway (Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

Eggert Aron Guðmundsson's magnificent solo goal cancelled out Alwande Roaldsøy's penalty as Norway and Iceland's exciting encounter ended all square, leaving both sides still in the running for a last-four berth.