2023 Under-19 EURO finals: Who is the top scorer?

Sunday, July 9, 2023

Víctor Barberà has scored three goals so far at the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Malta.

Spain's Víctor Barberà is the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship's leading marksman, recording three goals in Malta so far.

The Club Brugge forward opened his account as Spain edged Iceland on Matchday 1, before striking twice in their resounding victory over Greece next time out.

Five players trail close behind on two goals apiece: Portugal’s Gabriel Brás and Hugo Félix, Norway’s Niklas Ødegård and Alwande Roaldsøy, plus Greece's Stefanos Tzimas.

Fixtures and results

2023 U19 EURO finals top scorers

3 Víctor Barberà (Spain)
2 Gabriel Brás (Portugal)
2 Hugo Félix (Portugal)
2 Niklas Ødegård (Norway)
2 Alwande Roaldsøy (Norway)
2 Stefanos Tzimas (Greece)

Each team's 2023 U19 EURO finals top scorers

Greece: Stefanos Tzimas (2)
Iceland: Eggert Aron Guðmundsson, Agust Orri Thorsteinsson (1)
Italy: Luca D'Andrea, Pio Esposito, Luca Lipani, Cher N'Dour, Samuele Vignato (1)
Malta: N/A
Norway: Niklas Ødegård, Alwande Roaldsøy (2)
Poland: Tomasz Pieńko, Igor Strzałek (1)
Portugal: Gabriel Brás, Hugo Félix (2)
Spain: Víctor Barberà (3)

