2023 Under-19 EURO final preview: Portugal vs Italy

Group A winners Portugal and section runners-up Italy meet once more to decide the 2023 U19 EURO champions at 21:00 CET on Sunday 16 July at the National Stadium in Ta' Qali.

In a repeat of the finals in 2003 and 2018 – respectively won by the Azzurrini in Liechtenstein and Portugal in Finland – both sides are aiming to etch their name on the trophy for a second time.

Portugal's winning run continued as they dismantled Norway to reach the final, while Alberto Bollini described a "big emotion" as Italy edged Spain in a dramatic semi-final thriller.

The final will see the sides lock horns for a second time in Malta. Joaquim Milheiro's team made light work of the Azzurrini on Matchday 2 in a game that ended 5-1, though it was 1-1 when Italy were reduced to ten men on half-time. It was a "big lesson," admits Bollini.

This will be Italy's fifth U19 EURO final, while Portugal are gearing up for their sixth. Both teams have been successful only once.

In a remarkable coincidence, each team's sole final wins to date came against their 2023 opponents. An Azzurrini side featuring Giorgio Chiellini beat Portugal 2-0 20 years ago, while Portugal sunk Italy in extra time in 2018.

Despite facing an Italy team with "fantastic organisation and individual players with high quality", Milheiro asserts that Portugal "have nothing to fear".

His side have won all four of their matches and are the highest scoring team in the competition with 14 goals. Italy have converted five fewer in an up and down tournament.

Portugal captain Hugo Félix – brother of João – is certain his team will "not go away empty-handed", but will Italy's new-found momentum be enough to overcome a ruthless Portugal at the second time of asking?

