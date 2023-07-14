UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2023 Under-19 EURO final preview: Portugal vs Italy

Friday, July 14, 2023

Portugal face Italy in the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship final on Sunday 16 July.

Portugal's Hugo Félix (L) and Italy's Cher N'Dour on Matchday 2
Portugal's Hugo Félix (L) and Italy's Cher N'Dour on Matchday 2 UEFA via Sportsfile

Group A winners Portugal and section runners-up Italy meet once more to decide the 2023 U19 EURO champions at 21:00 CET on Sunday 16 July at the National Stadium in Ta' Qali.

Where to watch the final

In a repeat of the finals in 2003 and 2018 – respectively won by the Azzurrini in Liechtenstein and Portugal in Finland – both sides are aiming to etch their name on the trophy for a second time.

All the results

What's the story?

Portugal's winning run continued as they dismantled Norway to reach the final, while Alberto Bollini described a "big emotion" as Italy edged Spain in a dramatic semi-final thriller.

The final will see the sides lock horns for a second time in Malta. Joaquim Milheiro's team made light work of the Azzurrini on Matchday 2 in a game that ended 5-1, though it was 1-1 when Italy were reduced to ten men on half-time. It was a "big lesson," admits Bollini.

Highlights: Spain 2-3 Italy

This will be Italy's fifth U19 EURO final, while Portugal are gearing up for their sixth. Both teams have been successful only once.

In a remarkable coincidence, each team's sole final wins to date came against their 2023 opponents. An Azzurrini side featuring Giorgio Chiellini beat Portugal 2-0 20 years ago, while Portugal sunk Italy in extra time in 2018.

U19 EURO highlights: Portugal win epic final
Semi-final round-up

Despite facing an Italy team with "fantastic organisation and individual players with high quality", Milheiro asserts that Portugal "have nothing to fear".

His side have won all four of their matches and are the highest scoring team in the competition with 14 goals. Italy have converted five fewer in an up and down tournament.

Portugal captain Hugo Félix – brother of João – is certain his team will "not go away empty-handed", but will Italy's new-found momentum be enough to overcome a ruthless Portugal at the second time of asking?

Highlights: Portugal 5-0 Norway

Where is the 2023 U19 EURO final?

The final takes place at Malta's National Stadium, Ta'Qali.

Can there be extra time in the U19 EURO final?

As in all UEFA youth competitions, there will not be extra time if the match ends level after 90 minutes. The final will go straight to penalties.

