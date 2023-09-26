Wales and Israel to stage U19 EURO in 2026 and 2027

Wales and Israel have been chosen to host the UEFA European Under-19 Championship final tournaments of 2026 and 2027 respectively by the UEFA Executive Committee at its meeting in Limassol.

Wales previously hosted the Women's U19 EURO final tournament in 2013 while major UEFA club finals have been played in Cardiff. Israel's youth final tournament hosting experience includes U17 EURO in 2022 and Women's U19 EURO in 2015.

The 2026/27 finals in Israel will be conclude first edition played under a new three-stage qualifying format. The final tournament will remain an eight-team event, including the host nation.

New youth tournament formats

The 2024 final tournament was previously awarded to Northern Ireland, and the following edition will conclude in Romania.