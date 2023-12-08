Under-19 EURO elite round starts 20 March

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round draw set seven groups for the single-venue mini-tournaments to be played from 20 to 26 March.

The 27 teams that emerged from the qualifying round join top seeds Portugal, who enter at this stage. The elite round group winners qualify to join hosts Northern Ireland in the finals from 15 to 28 July, which also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Elite round groups

Group 1: Spain, Austria, Kosovo, Slovenia (hosts)

Group 2: Netherlands (hosts), Belgium, France, Lithuania

Group 3: Norway (hosts), Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro

Group 4: Portugal (hosts), Denmark, Serbia, Greece

Group 5: Scotland, Czechia, Georgia, Italy (hosts, holders)

Group 6: Türkiye, Germany, Croatia (hosts), Romania

Group 7: Switzerland, Ukraine, North Macedonia (hosts), Latvia

