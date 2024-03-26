UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Under-19 EURO elite round: Italy, Denmark, France, Norway, Spain, Türkiye, Ukraine qualify

Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Holders Italy, Denmark, France, Norway, Spain, Türkiye and Ukraine have joined hosts Northern Ireland in July's finals.

Holders Italy are heading for the finals
Holders Italy are heading for the finals Getty Images

UEFA European Under-19 Championship holders Italy, Denmark, France, Norway, Spain, Türkiye and Ukraine topped their elite round groups to join hosts Northern Ireland in July's finals

The 27 teams that emerged from the qualifying round were joined by top seeds Portugal, who entered at this stage. The elite round group winners have qualified to join Northern Ireland in the finals from 15 to 28 July, which also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

The final tournament draw will be on Wednesday 17 April in Belfast.

Qualified for finals

Denmark, France, Italy (holders), Northern Ireland (hosts), Norway, Spain, Türkiye, Ukraine

Results

Elite round groups

Group 1 
Qualified for final tournament: Spain
Also in group: Slovenia (hosts), Kosovo, Austria

Group 2
Qualified for final tournament: France
Also in group: Belgium, Netherlands (hosts), Lithuania

Group 3
Qualified for final tournament: Norway (hosts)
Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Israel

Group 4
Qualified for final tournament: Denmark
Also in group: Portugal (hosts), Greece, Serbia

Group 5 
Qualified for final tournament: Italy (hosts, holders)
Also in group: Czechia, Georgia, Scotland

Group 6
Qualified for final tournament: Türkiye
Also in group: Croatia (hosts), Romania, Germany

Group 7
Qualified for final tournament: Ukraine
Also in group: Switzerland, Latvia, North Macedonia (hosts)

2023 final highlights: Portugal 0-1 Italy

Team guide

  • Italy are the defending champions after beating Portugal last July in Malta to win their second U19 title since the switch to the current classification in 2001/02. Norway and Spain were beaten semi-finalists.
  • Denmark have qualified for the first time since the U18 EURO became U19 EURO in 2001/02.
  • Other past winners to qualify Italy are Spain (8 titles from a record 13 qualifications, now 14 including 2024), France (3) and Ukraine (1).
