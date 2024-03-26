Under-19 EURO elite round: Italy, Denmark, France, Norway, Spain, Türkiye, Ukraine qualify
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Holders Italy, Denmark, France, Norway, Spain, Türkiye and Ukraine have joined hosts Northern Ireland in July's finals.
UEFA European Under-19 Championship holders Italy, Denmark, France, Norway, Spain, Türkiye and Ukraine topped their elite round groups to join hosts Northern Ireland in July's finals
The 27 teams that emerged from the qualifying round were joined by top seeds Portugal, who entered at this stage. The elite round group winners have qualified to join Northern Ireland in the finals from 15 to 28 July, which also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.
The final tournament draw will be on Wednesday 17 April in Belfast.
Qualified for finals
Denmark, France, Italy (holders), Northern Ireland (hosts), Norway, Spain, Türkiye, Ukraine
Elite round groups
Group 1
Qualified for final tournament: Spain
Also in group: Slovenia (hosts), Kosovo, Austria
Group 2
Qualified for final tournament: France
Also in group: Belgium, Netherlands (hosts), Lithuania
Group 3
Qualified for final tournament: Norway (hosts)
Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Israel
Group 4
Qualified for final tournament: Denmark
Also in group: Portugal (hosts), Greece, Serbia
Group 5
Qualified for final tournament: Italy (hosts, holders)
Also in group: Czechia, Georgia, Scotland
Group 6
Qualified for final tournament: Türkiye
Also in group: Croatia (hosts), Romania, Germany
Group 7
Qualified for final tournament: Ukraine
Also in group: Switzerland, Latvia, North Macedonia (hosts)
Team guide
- Italy are the defending champions after beating Portugal last July in Malta to win their second U19 title since the switch to the current classification in 2001/02. Norway and Spain were beaten semi-finalists.
- Denmark have qualified for the first time since the U18 EURO became U19 EURO in 2001/02.
- Other past winners to qualify Italy are Spain (8 titles from a record 13 qualifications, now 14 including 2024), France (3) and Ukraine (1).