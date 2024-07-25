2024 Under-19 EURO: Meet the finalists
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Spain face France in Sunday's final in Belfast.
Spain meet France in the 2024 UEFA European Under-19 Championship final in Northern Ireland.
We take a closer look at the contenders.
France
Qualifying round: Group 1 runners-up (played in France)
W2-0 vs Estonia, W1-0 vs Iceland, L1-2 vs Denmark
Elite round: Group 2 winners (played in Netherlands)
W2-0 vs Belgium, W1-0 vs Netherlands, L0-2 vs Lithuania
Qualifying top scorer: Mathys Tel 2
Group A winners
W 2-1 vs Türkiye, W 4-2 vs Denmark, D 2-2 vs Spain
Finals top scorer: Valentin Atangana, Saimon Bouabre 2
2022/23: Elite round
Previous best: Winners x 3 (2005, 2010, 2016)
Previous finals: W3 L1
- Won the previous U19 EURO in Northern Ireland in 2005; include much of the squad that won the 2022 U17 EURO.
Spain
Qualifying round: Group 6 winners (played in Georgia)
W5-0 vs Moldova, W2-0 vs Cyprus, W4-0 vs Georgia
Elite round: Group 1 winners (played in Slovenia)
D1-1 vs Slovenia, W2-1 vs Kosovo, W2-1 vs Austria
Qualifying top scorer: Yarek Gasiorowski 4
Runners-up Group B
W 2-1 vs Denmark, D 1-1 vs Türkiye, D 2-2 vs France
Finals top scorers: Chema Andrés, Yarek Gasiorowski, Iker Bravo, Dani Rodríguez, Wassim Keddari, Pol Fortuny 1
2022/23: Semi-finals
Previous best: Winners x 8 (2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019
Previous finals: W8 L1
- Qualified for a record 14th time and aiming to add to their unmatched eight titles since the reclassification to U19 in 2001/02 (next best is France on three).