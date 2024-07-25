UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2024 Under-19 EURO: Meet the finalists

Thursday, July 25, 2024

Spain face France in Sunday's final in Belfast.

Assane Diao (left) and Jacobo Ramón of Spain
Assane Diao (left) and Jacobo Ramón of Spain UEFA via Sportsfile

Spain meet France in the 2024 UEFA European Under-19 Championship final in Northern Ireland.

We take a closer look at the contenders.

What happened in the group stage?

France

Qualifying round: Group 1 runners-up (played in France)
W2-0 vs Estonia, W1-0 vs Iceland, L1-2 vs Denmark
Elite round: Group 2 winners (played in Netherlands)
W2-0 vs Belgium, W1-0 vs Netherlands, L0-2 vs Lithuania
Qualifying top scorer: Mathys Tel 2
Group A winners
W 2-1 vs Türkiye, W 4-2 vs Denmark, D 2-2 vs Spain
Finals top scorer: Valentin Atangana, Saimon Bouabre 2
2022/23: Elite round
Previous best: Winners x 3 (2005, 2010, 2016)
Previous finals: W3 L1

  • Won the previous U19 EURO in Northern Ireland in 2005; include much of the squad that won the 2022 U17 EURO.
U19 EURO flashback: 2005 France glory against England
Where to watch: TV/streams

Spain

Qualifying round: Group 6 winners (played in Georgia)
W5-0 vs Moldova, W2-0 vs Cyprus, W4-0 vs Georgia
Elite round: Group 1 winners (played in Slovenia)
D1-1 vs Slovenia, W2-1 vs Kosovo, W2-1 vs Austria
Qualifying top scorer: Yarek Gasiorowski 4
Runners-up Group B
W 2-1 vs Denmark, D 1-1 vs Türkiye, D 2-2 vs France
Finals top scorers: Chema Andrés, Yarek Gasiorowski, Iker Bravo, Dani Rodríguez, Wassim Keddari, Pol Fortuny 1
2022/23: Semi-finals
Previous best: Winners x 8 (2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019
Previous finals: W8 L1

  • Qualified for a record 14th time and aiming to add to their unmatched eight titles since the reclassification to U19 in 2001/02 (next best is France on three).
2019 final highlights: Spain 2-1 Germany
