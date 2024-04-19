U19 EURO fixtures: All the matches

The 2024 UEFA European Under-19 Championship will kick off on Monday 15 July with holders Italy facing Norway in Belfast and hosts Northern Ireland playing Ukraine in Larne in Group A.

Matches continue the next day in Group B with Denmark facing Spain and France meeting Türkiye. The group stage runs until 22 July; on each matchday there is one game each at Seaview, Belfast and Inver Park, Larne.

The top two in each group go through to the semi-finals and also qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. Europe's fifth World Cup spot will go to the winners of a play-off between the two teams that finish third in their groups, on 25 July at Seaview.

That same day the two semi-finals will be hosted by the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast, which will also stage the decider on 28 July.

The groups Group A: Northern Ireland (hosts), Norway, Italy (holders), Ukraine Group B: Denmark, Türkiye, France, Spain

Group stage

Monday 15 July: Group A

Italy vs Norway (16:30, Seaview, Belfast)

Northern Ireland vs Ukraine (20:00, Inver Park, Larne)

Tuesday 16 July: Group B

Denmark vs Spain (16:30, Inver Park, Larne)﻿

France vs Türkiye (20:00, Seaview, Belfast)

Thursday 18 July: Group A

Norway vs Ukraine (16:30, Seaview, Belfast)

Northern Ireland vs Italy (20:00, Inver Park, Larne)



Friday 19 July: Group B

Denmark vs France (16:30, Inver Park, Larne)﻿

Türkiye vs Spain (20:00, Seaview, Belfast)



Sunday 21 July: Group A

Norway vs Northern Ireland (20:00, Seaview, Belfast)

Ukraine vs Italy (20:00, Inver Park, Larne)

Monday 22 July: Group B

Türkiye vs Denmark (20:00, Seaview, Belfast)

Spain vs France (20:00, Inver Park, Larne)

World Cup play-off (Thursday 25 July)

Group A third place vs Group B third place (17:30, Seaview, Belfast)

Semi-finals (Thursday 25 July

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

Matches will be at National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast at 15:00 and 20:00. The order of matches will be decided after the group stage is completed.

Final (Sunday 28 July)

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (20:00, National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast)

All times CET, local time is one hour behind