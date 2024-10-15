Under-19 EURO qualifying round latest
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
The groups begin the road to Romania in summer 2025.
The 2024/25 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round runs from 9 to 15 October and 12 to 19 November with the 13 mini-tournament groups beginning the road to the eight-team finals in Romania.
The top two teams in each group and the third-place team with the best record against the top two in their section will join Portugal in the elite round in spring. The seven elite round group winners will join hosts Romania in the finals, scheduled for 13 to 26 June 2025.
Through to elite round so far
Czechia, Finland, Poland, Portugal (bye), Slovakia, Türkiye
Qualifying round groups
Group 1 (13–19 November): Ukraine, Netherlands*, Slovenia, Kazakhstan
Group 2 (12–18 November): Germany, Hungary, Cyprus, Andorra*
Group 3 (13–19 November): England, Belgium, Bulgaria*, Lithuania
Group 4 (complete)
Through to elite round: Poland*, Türkiye
Third place: Malta
Also in group: Gibraltar
Group 5 (13–19 November): France, Scotland*, Wales, Liechtenstein
Group 6 (complete)
Through to elite round: Czechia, Finland*
Third place: Switzerland
Also in group: San Marino
Group 7 (13–19 November): Republic of Ireland, Iceland, Azerbaijan, Moldova*
Group 8 (13–19 November): Italy, Greece*, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro
Group 9 (13–19 November): Norway, Sweden*, Georgia, Estonia
Group 10 (13–19 November): Spain (holders), Austria, Kosovo*, Faroe Islands
Group 11 (13–19 November): Israel, Denmark, Northern Ireland, Albania*
Group 12 (9–15 October)
Through to elite round so far: Slovakia
Also in group: Luxembourg*, Latvia, North Macedonia
Group 13 (13–19 November): Serbia, Croatia*, Armenia, Belarus
*Group hosts