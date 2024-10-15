Under-19 EURO qualifying round latest

The 2024/25 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round runs from 9 to 15 October and 12 to 19 November with the 13 mini-tournament groups beginning the road to the eight-team finals in Romania.

The top two teams in each group and the third-place team with the best record against the top two in their section will join Portugal in the elite round in spring. The seven elite round group winners will join hosts Romania in the finals, scheduled for 13 to 26 June 2025.

Through to elite round so far Czechia, Finland, Poland, Portugal (bye), Slovakia, Türkiye

Matches

2024 U19 EURO final highlights: Spain 2-0 France

Group 1 (13–19 November): Ukraine, Netherlands*, Slovenia, Kazakhstan

Group 2 (12–18 November): Germany, Hungary, Cyprus, Andorra*

Group 3 (13–19 November): England, Belgium, Bulgaria*, Lithuania

Group 4 (complete)

Through to elite round: Poland*, Türkiye

Third place: Malta

Also in group: Gibraltar

Group 5 (13–19 November): France, Scotland*, Wales, Liechtenstein

Group 6 (complete)

Through to elite round: Czechia, Finland*

Third place: Switzerland

Also in group: San Marino

Group 7 (13–19 November): Republic of Ireland, Iceland, Azerbaijan, Moldova*

Group 8 (13–19 November): Italy, Greece*, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro

Group 9 (13–19 November): Norway, Sweden*, Georgia, Estonia

Group 10 (13–19 November): Spain (holders), Austria, Kosovo*, Faroe Islands

Group 11 (13–19 November): Israel, Denmark, Northern Ireland, Albania*

Group 12 (9–15 October)

Through to elite round so far: Slovakia

Also in group: Luxembourg*, Latvia, North Macedonia

Group 13 (13–19 November): Serbia, Croatia*, Armenia, Belarus

*Group hosts