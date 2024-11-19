Under-19 EURO qualifying round report

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round has concluded.

The top two teams in each group and the third-place team with the best record against the top two in their section (to be confirmed) will join Portugal in the elite round in spring, with the draw at 11:00 CET on Thursday 5 December. The seven elite round group winners will join hosts Romania in the finals, scheduled for 13 to 26 June 2025.

Through to elite round Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal (bye), Republic of Ireland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (holders), Türkiye, Wales, Best third-placed team tbc

Results

2024 U19 EURO final highlights: Spain 2-0 France

Group 1

Through to elite round: Netherlands*, Slovenia

Third place: Kazakhstan

Also in group: Ukraine

Group 2

Through to elite round: Germany, Hungary﻿

Third place: Cyprus

Also in group: Andorra*

Group 3

Through to elite round: England, Belgium

Third place: Bulgaria*

Also in group: Lithuania

Group 4

Through to elite round: Poland*, Türkiye

Third place: Malta

Also in group: Gibraltar

Group 5

Through to elite round: France, Wales

Third place: Scotland*

Also in group: Liechtenstein

Group 6

Through to elite round: Czechia, Finland*

Third place: Switzerland

Also in group: San Marino

Group 7

Through to elite round: Republic of Ireland, Iceland

Third place: Moldova*

Also in group: Azerbaijan

Group 8

Through to elite round: Italy, Montenegro

Third place: Greece*

Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group 9

Through to elite round: Norway, Georgia

Third place: Estonia

Also in group: Sweden*

Group 10

Through to elite round: Austria, Spain (holders)

Third place: Kosovo*

Also in group: Faroe Islands

Group 11

Through to elite round: Denmark, Israel

Third place: Northern Ireland

Also in group: Albania*

Group 12

Through to elite round: Slovakia, Luxembourg*

Third place: Latvia

Also in group: North Macedonia

Group 13

Through to elite round: Serbia, Croatia*

Third place: Belarus

Also in group: Armenia

*Group hosts