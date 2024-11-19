Under-19 EURO qualifying round report
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
See who has made the elite round.
The UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round has concluded.
The top two teams in each group and the third-place team with the best record against the top two in their section (to be confirmed) will join Portugal in the elite round in spring, with the draw at 11:00 CET on Thursday 5 December. The seven elite round group winners will join hosts Romania in the finals, scheduled for 13 to 26 June 2025.
Through to elite round
Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal (bye), Republic of Ireland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (holders), Türkiye, Wales, Best third-placed team tbc
Qualifying round groups
Group 1
Through to elite round: Netherlands*, Slovenia
Third place: Kazakhstan
Also in group: Ukraine
Group 2
Through to elite round: Germany, Hungary
Third place: Cyprus
Also in group: Andorra*
Group 3
Through to elite round: England, Belgium
Third place: Bulgaria*
Also in group: Lithuania
Group 4
Through to elite round: Poland*, Türkiye
Third place: Malta
Also in group: Gibraltar
Group 5
Through to elite round: France, Wales
Third place: Scotland*
Also in group: Liechtenstein
Group 6
Through to elite round: Czechia, Finland*
Third place: Switzerland
Also in group: San Marino
Group 7
Through to elite round: Republic of Ireland, Iceland
Third place: Moldova*
Also in group: Azerbaijan
Group 8
Through to elite round: Italy, Montenegro
Third place: Greece*
Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group 9
Through to elite round: Norway, Georgia
Third place: Estonia
Also in group: Sweden*
Group 10
Through to elite round: Austria, Spain (holders)
Third place: Kosovo*
Also in group: Faroe Islands
Group 11
Through to elite round: Denmark, Israel
Third place: Northern Ireland
Also in group: Albania*
Group 12
Through to elite round: Slovakia, Luxembourg*
Third place: Latvia
Also in group: North Macedonia
Group 13
Through to elite round: Serbia, Croatia*
Third place: Belarus
Also in group: Armenia
*Group hosts