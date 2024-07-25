2024 Under-19 EURO semi-final round-up: Italy 0-1 Spain, France 1-0 Ukraine

Pol Fortuny's extra-time winning goal sent Spain through, before France edged out Ukraine to set up the 2024 UEFA European Under-19 Championship final.

The showpiece will take place at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast at 20:00 CET on Sunday 28 July.

Where to watch the final

Italy penned Spain into their own half for much of the opening stages. Simone Pafundi's free-kick from the edge of the Spain penalty area dipped a whisker wide of the post, while Raúl Jiménez sprung into action to quell Luca Lipani and Francesco Camarda's combination close to goal. Renato Marin remained untested in the first half as Spain's few attempts were struck from distance.

There was more of the same in the second half; Spain set up in deep compact lines, while the Azzurrini were permitted space to roam. Davide Bartesaghi motored down the outside left in the 51st minute, but Kevin Zeroli redirected his pass fractionally off target. Luca Di Maggio then snatched possession and fired from distance, forcing Marin into a sprawling save. Minutes later, the tricky midfielder bothered the Spain custodian again with a low rifled effort. However, after David Mella was allowed to break free on 78 minutes, Spain started to regain some possession.

Pafundi nearly caught Raúl Jiménez off his line in the first action added extra time. However, in the 100th minute it was Spain for took the initiative when Julio Díaz picked out Pol Fortuny arriving in front of goal to steer Spain into the final.

Valentin Atangana opened the scoring UEFA via Sportsfile

France set out to dominate from the starting whistle, breaking forward at pace and putting immediate pressure on Ukraine's back line. However, when Viktor Tsukanov's dangerous free-kick was nearly glanced in by Taras Mykhavko, the game opened up, and shortly after Mykhavko's cross-shot troubled Justin Bengui-Joao.

Ukraine were defensively well-drilled and proving increasingly hard to break down. On the stroke of half-time, Dmytro Mikhailenko's side made ground in France's half resulting in Oleksiy Gusiev's effort from distance crashing off the crossbar.

Valentin Atangana finally broke the deadlock on 61 minutes. The captain appeared to hang in the air before connecting with Senny Mayulu's corner to send France in front with a powerful header. Substitute Eli Junior Kroupi's swerving effort rattled the frame of the goal in the 74th minute as Bernard Diomede's side pushed to finish the job, but 1-0 was enough for France to set up a final with Spain.

