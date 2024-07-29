UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Iker Bravo named 2024 Under-19 EURO Player of the Tournament

Monday, July 29, 2024

Iker Bravo received the award for his fine performances in Spain's triumphant campaign.

Spain's Iker Bravo has been named Player of the Tournament for his performances in the 2024 UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Northern Ireland.

Bravo started all five of Spain's final tournament matches and was on the pitch for all but ten minutes of their victorious campaign.

The striker scored in the opening 2-1 win against Denmark as well as the 2-0 victory over France in the final.

