Under-19 EURO elite round guide
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
The seven groups running until Tuesday will decide the seven teams joining hosts Romania in June's final tournament.
The 2024/25 UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round runs until Tuesday with the mini-tournaments deciding Romania's seven finals opponents.
In the elite round, the 27 teams that emerged from the qualifying round (the 13 group winners, the 13 group runners-up, and the best third-placed team Latvia) join top seeds Portugal, who enter at this stage. Among the groups, holders Spain meet the teams they beat in the 2024 final and semis respectively: France and Italy.
The elite round group winners will join hosts Romania in the finals, scheduled from 13 to 26 June. The draw is on 15 April in Bucharest.
Elite round groups
Group 1: Denmark, Austria, Hungary*, Iceland
Group 2: Poland, Slovakia, Montenegro, Georgia*
Group 3: Netherlands, Czechia*, Luxembourg, Croatia
Group 4: Norway, Serbia*, Israel, Belgium
Group 5: Italy*, France, Spain (holders), Latvia
Group 6: Germany*, Republic of Ireland, Finland, Slovenia
Group 7: Portugal, England, Wales*, Türkiye
*Mini-tournament hosts
Team guide
- Spain are holders having won their ninth title since the reformatting to a U19 event in 2021/22.
- France were runners-up in 2024 with Italy beaten semi-finalists and Denmark, Norway and Türkiye also aiming to qualify again.
- France (3 titles), England (2), Germany (2), Italy (2), Portugal (1) and Serbia (1) are also past U19 EURO winners, while Hungary, the Republic of Ireland and Scotland won the previous U18 EURO.
- Latvia, Luxembourg, Montenegro and Wales are aiming to qualify for their first U19 EURO final tournament (Wales will host the 2026 edition).