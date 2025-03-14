Under-19 EURO elite round starts Wednesday

The 2024/25 UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round runs from 19 to 25 March with the mini-tournaments deciding Romania's seven finals opponents.

In the elite round, the 27 teams that emerged from the qualifying round (the 13 group winners, the 13 group runners-up, and the best third-placed team Latvia) join top seeds Portugal, who enter at this stage. Among the groups, holders Spain meet the teams they beat in the 2024 final and semis respectively: France and Italy.

The elite round group winners will join hosts Romania in the finals, scheduled from 13 to 26 June. The draw is on 15 April in Bucharest.

Matches

Group 1: Denmark, Austria, Hungary*, Iceland

Group 2: Poland, Slovakia, Montenegro, Georgia*

Group 3: Netherlands, Czechia*, Luxembourg, Croatia

Group 4: Norway, Serbia*, Israel, Belgium

Group 5: Italy*, France, Spain (holders), Latvia

Group 6: Germany*, Republic of Ireland, Finland, Slovenia

Group 7: Portugal, England, Wales*, Türkiye

*Mini-tournament hosts

2024 U19 EURO final highlights: Spain 2-0 France

Team guide