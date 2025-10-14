2025/26 Under-19 EURO qualifying round latest
Tuesday, October 14, 2025
The first group is complete with one more ending today and the rest running from 12 to 18 November.
The 2025/26 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round runs from 8 to 14 October and 12 to 18 November in a series of one-venue mini-tournaments.
The top two teams in each group as well as the best third-placed team will join top seeds Spain in the elite round in spring 2026, which will produce the seven nations joining Wales in the summer finals. The Netherlands go into qualifying as holders having won the title for the first time in 2024/25, beating Spain in the final. Germany and hosts Romania reached the semis with Denmark, England, Montenegro and Norway also in the finals.
2025/26 U19 EURO qualifying round groups
Group 1 (12–18 November): Republic of Ireland, Netherlands* (holders), Cyprus, Kazakhstan
Group 2 (12–18 November): France, Hungary*, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands
Group 3 (12–18 November): Türkiye*, Greece, Belarus, Liechtenstein
Group 4 (complete):
Through to elite round: Austria, Slovenia*
Third place: Israel
Also in group: Luxembourg
Group 5 (12–18 November): Ukraine, Slovakia, Montenegro, Albania*
Group 6 (12–18 November): Serbia, Croatia*, Georgia, Gibraltar
Group 7 (12–18 November): Romania*, Iceland, Finland, Andorra
Group 8 (12–18 November): England, Scotland, Latvia, Lithuania*
Group 9 (12–18 November): Italy*, Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova
Group 10 (12–18 November): Denmark, Switzerland*, Sweden, San Marino
Group 11 (12–18 November): Portugal*, Belgium, North Macedonia, Estonia
Group 12 (8–14 October): Norway*, Germany, Armenia, Kosovo
Group 13 (12–18 November): Czechia, Northern Ireland, Malta*, Azerbaijan
*Mini-tournament hosts