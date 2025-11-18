UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2025/26 Under-19 EURO qualifying round report

Tuesday, November 18, 2025

The line-up for the elite round is set.

Germany topped Group 12
The 2025/26 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round has decided the 27 teams that join top seeds Spain in the elite round in spring.

The top two teams in each group as well as the third-placed team with the best record against the top two teams in their group (Switzerland) go along with Spain into the elite round draw on 10 December. The elite round will produce the seven nations joining hosts Wales in the finals scheduled from 28 June to 11 July.

Through to elite round: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Netherlands (holders), Northern Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (bye), Sweden, Switzerland (best third-placed), Türkiye, Ukraine

The Netherlands went into qualifying as holders having won the title for the first time in 2024/25, beating Spain in the final. Germany and hosts Romania reached the semis with Denmark, England, Montenegro and Norway also in the finals. While Montenegro have not made the elite round this time, Kazakhstan have earned a debut at that stage.

Matches

2025/26 U19 EURO qualifying round groups

Group 1
Through to elite round: Netherlands (holders), Kazakhstan
Also in group: Republic of Ireland, Cyprus

Group 2  
Through to elite round: France, Hungary*
Also in group: Bulgaria, Faroe Islands
Hungary finish ahead of Bulgaria on lower disciplinary points total.

Group 3  
Through to elite round: Türkiye*, Greece
Also in group: Belarus, Liechtenstein

Group 4
Through to elite round: Austria, Slovenia*
Also in group: Israel, Luxembourg

Group 5
Through to elite round: Ukraine, Slovakia
Also in group: Montenegro, Albania*

Group 6
Through to elite round: Croatia*, Serbia
Also in group: Georgia, Gibraltar

Group 7
Through to elite round: Romania*, Finland
Also in group: Iceland, Andorra

Group 8  
Through to elite round: England, Latvia
Also in group: Lithuania*, Scotland

Group 9
Through to elite round: Italy*, Poland
Also in group: Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group 10
Through to elite round:  Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland* (best third-placed team)
Also in group: San Marino

Group 11
Through to elite round: Portugal*, Belgium
Also in group: North Macedonia, Estonia

Group 12
Through to elite round: Germany, Norway*
Also in group: Kosovo, Armenia

Group 13
Through to elite round: Czechia, Northern Ireland
Also in group: Azerbaijan, Malta*

*Mini-tournament hosts

