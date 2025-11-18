2025/26 Under-19 EURO qualifying round report

The 2025/26 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round has decided the 27 teams that join top seeds Spain in the elite round in spring.

The top two teams in each group as well as the third-placed team with the best record against the top two teams in their group (Switzerland) go along with Spain into the elite round draw on 10 December. The elite round will produce the seven nations joining hosts Wales in the finals scheduled from 28 June to 11 July.

Through to elite round: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Netherlands (holders), Northern Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (bye), Sweden, Switzerland (best third-placed), Türkiye, Ukraine

The Netherlands went into qualifying as holders having won the title for the first time in 2024/25, beating Spain in the final. Germany and hosts Romania reached the semis with Denmark, England, Montenegro and Norway also in the finals. While Montenegro have not made the elite round this time, Kazakhstan have earned a debut at that stage.

Matches

Group 1

Through to elite round: Netherlands (holders), Kazakhstan

Also in group: Republic of Ireland, Cyprus

Group 2

Through to elite round: France, Hungary*

Also in group: Bulgaria, Faroe Islands

Hungary finish ahead of Bulgaria on lower disciplinary points total.

Group 3

Through to elite round: Türkiye*, Greece

Also in group: Belarus, Liechtenstein

Group 4

Through to elite round: Austria, Slovenia*

Also in group: Israel, Luxembourg

Group 5

Through to elite round: Ukraine, Slovakia

Also in group: Montenegro, Albania*

Group 6

Through to elite round: Croatia*, Serbia

Also in group: Georgia, Gibraltar

Group 7

Through to elite round: Romania*, Finland

Also in group: Iceland, Andorra

Group 8

Through to elite round: England, Latvia

Also in group: Lithuania*, Scotland

Group 9

Through to elite round: Italy*, Poland

Also in group: Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group 10

Through to elite round: Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland* (best third-placed team)

Also in group: San Marino

Group 11

Through to elite round: Portugal*, Belgium

Also in group: North Macedonia, Estonia

Group 12

Through to elite round: Germany, Norway*

Also in group: Kosovo, Armenia

Group 13

Through to elite round: Czechia, Northern Ireland

Also in group: Azerbaijan, Malta*

*Mini-tournament hosts