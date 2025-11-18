2025/26 Under-19 EURO qualifying round report
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
The line-up for the elite round is set.
The 2025/26 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round has decided the 27 teams that join top seeds Spain in the elite round in spring.
The top two teams in each group as well as the third-placed team with the best record against the top two teams in their group (Switzerland) go along with Spain into the elite round draw on 10 December. The elite round will produce the seven nations joining hosts Wales in the finals scheduled from 28 June to 11 July.
Through to elite round: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Netherlands (holders), Northern Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (bye), Sweden, Switzerland (best third-placed), Türkiye, Ukraine
The Netherlands went into qualifying as holders having won the title for the first time in 2024/25, beating Spain in the final. Germany and hosts Romania reached the semis with Denmark, England, Montenegro and Norway also in the finals. While Montenegro have not made the elite round this time, Kazakhstan have earned a debut at that stage.
2025/26 U19 EURO qualifying round groups
Group 1
Through to elite round: Netherlands (holders), Kazakhstan
Also in group: Republic of Ireland, Cyprus
Group 2
Through to elite round: France, Hungary*
Also in group: Bulgaria, Faroe Islands
Hungary finish ahead of Bulgaria on lower disciplinary points total.
Group 3
Through to elite round: Türkiye*, Greece
Also in group: Belarus, Liechtenstein
Group 4
Through to elite round: Austria, Slovenia*
Also in group: Israel, Luxembourg
Group 5
Through to elite round: Ukraine, Slovakia
Also in group: Montenegro, Albania*
Group 6
Through to elite round: Croatia*, Serbia
Also in group: Georgia, Gibraltar
Group 7
Through to elite round: Romania*, Finland
Also in group: Iceland, Andorra
Group 8
Through to elite round: England, Latvia
Also in group: Lithuania*, Scotland
Group 9
Through to elite round: Italy*, Poland
Also in group: Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group 10
Through to elite round: Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland* (best third-placed team)
Also in group: San Marino
Group 11
Through to elite round: Portugal*, Belgium
Also in group: North Macedonia, Estonia
Group 12
Through to elite round: Germany, Norway*
Also in group: Kosovo, Armenia
Group 13
Through to elite round: Czechia, Northern Ireland
Also in group: Azerbaijan, Malta*
*Mini-tournament hosts