2025/26 Under-19 EURO qualifying round starts Wednesday

The 2025/26 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round runs from 8 to 14 October and 12 to 18 November in a series of one-venue mini-tournaments.

The top two teams in each group as well as the best third-placed team will join top seeds Spain in the elite round in spring 2026, which will produce the seven nations joining Wales in the summer finals. The Netherlands go into qualifying as holders having won the title for the first time in 2024/25, beating Spain in the final. Germany and hosts Romania reached the semis with Denmark, England, Montenegro and Norway also in the finals.

Matches

Group 1 (12–18 November): Republic of Ireland, Netherlands* (holders), Cyprus, Kazakhstan

Group 2 (12–18 November): France, Hungary*, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands

Group 3 (12–18 November): Türkiye*, Greece, Belarus, Liechtenstein

Group 4 (8–14 October): Israel, Austria, Slovenia*, Luxembourg

Group 5 (12–18 November): Ukraine, Slovakia, Montenegro, Albania*

Group 6 (12–18 November): Serbia, Croatia*, Georgia, Gibraltar

Group 7 (12–18 November): Romania*, Iceland, Finland, Andorra

Group 8 (12–18 November): England, Scotland, Latvia, Lithuania*

Group 9 (12–18 November): Italy*, Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova

Group 10 (12–18 November): Denmark, Switzerland*, Sweden, San Marino

Group 11 (12–18 November): Portugal*, Belgium, North Macedonia, Estonia

Group 12 (8–14 October): Norway*, Germany, Armenia, Kosovo

Group 13 (12–18 November): Czechia, Northern Ireland, Malta*, Azerbaijan

*Mini-tournament hosts