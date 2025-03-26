2025 Under-19 EURO: Meet the contenders

The 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Romania runs from 13 to 26 June, with the hosts joined by the seven elite round winners.

We introduce the eight teams who will compete for the title. The draw is at 11:00 CET (12:00 local time) on 15 April on Bucharest.

Contenders Denmark, England, Germany, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Romania (hosts), Spain (holders)

Match dates

Group A: 13, 16, 19 June

Group B: 14, 17, 20 June

Semi-finals: 23 June

Final: 26 June

Qualifying round: Group 11 winners (played in Albania)

W4-0 vs Northern Ireland, W1-0 vs Albania, W3-2 vs Israel

Elite round: Group 1 winners (played in Hungary)

W2-0 vs Iceland, W1-0 vs Hungary, W2-1 vs Austria

Top scorer: Mikel Gogorza 5

2023/24: Group stage

Previous best: Group stage (2024)

Last season was the first time they had reached the finals since the last of the U18 EURO tournaments in 2001.

Qualifying round: Group 3 winners (played in Bulgaria)

W1-0 vs Lithuania, W2-1 vs Bulgaria, D0-0 vs Belgium

Elite round: Group 7 winners (played in Wales)

W2-0 vs Wales, D0-0 vs Türkiye, W1-0 vs Portugal

Top scorer: Ethan Nwaneri 2

2023/24: Qualifying round

Previous best: Winners x 2 (2017, 2022)

The first time they have qualified since their 2022 victory.

2022: England seal title﻿

Qualifying round: Group 2 winners (played in Andorra)

W2-0 vs Andorra, W3-1 vs Cyprus, W2-1 vs Hungary

Elite round: Group 6 winners (played in Germany)

W2-0 vs Slovenia, W2-1 vs Finland, W1-0 vs Republic of Ireland

Top scorer: Paris Brunner 4

2023/24: Elite round

Previous best: Winners x 2 (2008, 2014)

Brunner is among several of the current squad who previously helped Germany win the U17 EURO and world titles in 2023.

Qualifying round: Group 8 runners-up (played in Greece)

L0-3 vs Italy, W3-0 vs Greece, W3-2 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Elite round: Group 2 winners (played in Georgia)

D1-1 vs Slovakia, W1-0 vs Poland, W3-1 vs Georgia

Top scorers: Vasilije Adžić, Andrej Camaj, Andrej Kostić 2

2023/23: Elite round

Previous best: Finals debut

The first final tournament reached by Montenegro since independence.

Qualifying round: Group 1 winners (played in Netherlands)

W2-0 vs Slovenia, W2-0 vs Kazakstan, W1-0 vs Ukraine

Elite round: Group 3 winners (played in Czechia)

W2-1 vs Croatia, D0-0 vs Luxembourg, W4-0 vs Czechia

Top scorer: Ayoub Oufkir 5

2023/24: Elite round

Previous best: Semi-finals (2017)

First qualification since 2017.

2024 highlights: Norway clinch U-20 World Cup spot

Qualifying round: Group 9 winners (played in Sweden)

W2-1 vs Estonia, W3-2 vs Georgia, W2-1 vs Sweden

Elite round: Group 4 winners (played in Serbia)

W2-0 vs Belgium, W2-1 vs Israel, W2-1 vs Serbia

Top scorer: Sebastian Olderheim 3

2023/24: Group stage

Previous best: Semi-finals (2023)

Third straight qualification and have only missed the finals of one completed edition since 2018.

Qualified as hosts

Results in 2024/25: D0-0 vs Finland (06/09, a), W4-0 vs Finland (09/09, a), L0-2 vs Norway (09/10, h), W2-0 vs Germany (12/10, h), D1-1 vs Spain (15/10, h), W3-0 vs Czechia (14/11, n), L1-4 vs Portugal (16/11, n), L0-1 vs Poland (19/11, n), W1-0 vs Switzerland U20 (21/03, n), D3-3 vs Switzerland U20 (24/03, n)

Top scorers: Ianis Tarbă, Ioan Vermeșan 3

2023/24: Elite round

Previous best: Group stage (2011, 2022)

Second time as hosts after 2011.

2024 final highlights: Spain 2-0 France

Qualifying round: Group 10 runners-up (played in Kosovo)

W3-0 vs Faroe Islands, L3-4 vs Kosovo, W1-0 vs Austria

Elite round: Group 5 winners (played in Italy)

W2-1 vs France, D2-2 vs Italy, W4-1 vs Latvia

Top scorers: Antonio Cordero, Omar Janneh, Óscar Marcos 2

2023/24: Winners

Previous best: Winners x 9 (2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2024)