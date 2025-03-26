2025 Under-19 EURO: Meet the contenders
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Hosts Romania are joined by Denmark, England, Germany, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway and holders Spain.
The 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Romania runs from 13 to 26 June, with the hosts joined by the seven elite round winners.
We introduce the eight teams who will compete for the title. The draw is at 11:00 CET (12:00 local time) on 15 April on Bucharest.
Contenders
Denmark, England, Germany, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Romania (hosts), Spain (holders)
Match dates
Group A: 13, 16, 19 June
Group B: 14, 17, 20 June
Semi-finals: 23 June
Final: 26 June
Denmark
Qualifying round: Group 11 winners (played in Albania)
W4-0 vs Northern Ireland, W1-0 vs Albania, W3-2 vs Israel
Elite round: Group 1 winners (played in Hungary)
W2-0 vs Iceland, W1-0 vs Hungary, W2-1 vs Austria
Top scorer: Mikel Gogorza 5
2023/24: Group stage
Previous best: Group stage (2024)
- Last season was the first time they had reached the finals since the last of the U18 EURO tournaments in 2001.
England
Qualifying round: Group 3 winners (played in Bulgaria)
W1-0 vs Lithuania, W2-1 vs Bulgaria, D0-0 vs Belgium
Elite round: Group 7 winners (played in Wales)
W2-0 vs Wales, D0-0 vs Türkiye, W1-0 vs Portugal
Top scorer: Ethan Nwaneri 2
2023/24: Qualifying round
Previous best: Winners x 2 (2017, 2022)
- The first time they have qualified since their 2022 victory.
Germany
Qualifying round: Group 2 winners (played in Andorra)
W2-0 vs Andorra, W3-1 vs Cyprus, W2-1 vs Hungary
Elite round: Group 6 winners (played in Germany)
W2-0 vs Slovenia, W2-1 vs Finland, W1-0 vs Republic of Ireland
Top scorer: Paris Brunner 4
2023/24: Elite round
Previous best: Winners x 2 (2008, 2014)
- Brunner is among several of the current squad who previously helped Germany win the U17 EURO and world titles in 2023.
Montenegro
Qualifying round: Group 8 runners-up (played in Greece)
L0-3 vs Italy, W3-0 vs Greece, W3-2 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Elite round: Group 2 winners (played in Georgia)
D1-1 vs Slovakia, W1-0 vs Poland, W3-1 vs Georgia
Top scorers: Vasilije Adžić, Andrej Camaj, Andrej Kostić 2
2023/23: Elite round
Previous best: Finals debut
- The first final tournament reached by Montenegro since independence.
Netherlands
Qualifying round: Group 1 winners (played in Netherlands)
W2-0 vs Slovenia, W2-0 vs Kazakstan, W1-0 vs Ukraine
Elite round: Group 3 winners (played in Czechia)
W2-1 vs Croatia, D0-0 vs Luxembourg, W4-0 vs Czechia
Top scorer: Ayoub Oufkir 5
2023/24: Elite round
Previous best: Semi-finals (2017)
- First qualification since 2017.
Norway
Qualifying round: Group 9 winners (played in Sweden)
W2-1 vs Estonia, W3-2 vs Georgia, W2-1 vs Sweden
Elite round: Group 4 winners (played in Serbia)
W2-0 vs Belgium, W2-1 vs Israel, W2-1 vs Serbia
Top scorer: Sebastian Olderheim 3
2023/24: Group stage
Previous best: Semi-finals (2023)
- Third straight qualification and have only missed the finals of one completed edition since 2018.
Romania (hosts)
Qualified as hosts
Results in 2024/25: D0-0 vs Finland (06/09, a), W4-0 vs Finland (09/09, a), L0-2 vs Norway (09/10, h), W2-0 vs Germany (12/10, h), D1-1 vs Spain (15/10, h), W3-0 vs Czechia (14/11, n), L1-4 vs Portugal (16/11, n), L0-1 vs Poland (19/11, n), W1-0 vs Switzerland U20 (21/03, n), D3-3 vs Switzerland U20 (24/03, n)
Top scorers: Ianis Tarbă, Ioan Vermeșan 3
2023/24: Elite round
Previous best: Group stage (2011, 2022)
- Second time as hosts after 2011.
Spain (holders)
Qualifying round: Group 10 runners-up (played in Kosovo)
W3-0 vs Faroe Islands, L3-4 vs Kosovo, W1-0 vs Austria
Elite round: Group 5 winners (played in Italy)
W2-1 vs France, D2-2 vs Italy, W4-1 vs Latvia
Top scorers: Antonio Cordero, Omar Janneh, Óscar Marcos 2
2023/24: Winners
Previous best: Winners x 9 (2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2024)
- Qualified for a record 15th time and aiming to add to their unmatched nine titles since the reclassification to U19 in 2001/02 (next best is France on three). Previously successfully defended the title in 2007 and 2012.