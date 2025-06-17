Under-19 EURO Matchday 2 round-up: Netherlands reach semi-finals, England roar back to draw against Germany

Netherlands overcame a stubborn Norway display to secure progress to the final four while England roared back to draw in the highest-scoring match in UEFA European Under-19 Championship finals history on Tuesday.

UEFA.com recaps all the action from Matchday 2.

Tuesday 17 June

Highlights: Germany 5-5 England

England stormed back in the highest-scoring game in the history of the Under-19 EURO finals after trailing by four goals to Germany. Captain Noah Darvich struck the first of five first-half goals which saw Germany lead 4-1 and Said El Mala, scorer of a phenomenal solo goal in the first half, added to that advantage early in the second.

But a remarkable England turnaround had the scores level on 63 minutes, forward Ethan Wheatley poking in from close range, before Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny's finish, Zach Abbott's header and Jesse Derry's tap-in brought the score to 5-5. Both sides came close to winning it in the closing stages, Shumaira Mheuka and Paris Brunner taking aim from range, but assured saves from Konstantin Heide and Tommy Setford kept the efforts out.

Highlights: Norway 0-2 Netherlands

Netherlands overcame a disciplined Norway performance to secure progress to the knockout phase, finding the breakthrough in the second period after an impressive first-half display went unrewarded, though Aymen Sliti struck the crossbar with his curling effort in the 28th minute.

A more open second half saw both teams come close – Norway's Lars Remmem forcing a save while Don-Angelo Konadu hit the post for Netherlands – before Peter van der Veen's side finally took the lead in the 65th minute. After finishing well for the third against Germany, Kees Smit produced another sweet strike on his left foot to seal the win for Netherlands. Konadu then tapped in from Owen Panneflek's set-up to seal the victory.

Monday 16 June

Highlights: Romania 1-3 Spain

Spain secured progress from Group A but they were pushed hard by the hosts in Oras Voluntari. Paco Gallardo's side got off to an electric start thanks to winger Antonio Cordero, who finished off Alejandro Monserrate's third-minute cutback to put Spain ahead. The goalscorer was the driving force in much of the holders' attacking play throughout the first half.

Romania drew level three minutes into the second half as Luca Szimionaș' strike from distance took a wicked deflection to beat Raúl Jiménez. The hosts continued to apply pressure, but Raúl Jiménez kept them at bay before Spain roared to victory – Jon Martín glancing in Cordero's corner before Alejandro Monserrate's left-footed finish sealed it.

Highlights: Denmark 5-0 Montenegro

Denmark eased past Montenegro to earn their first points of Group A. Lars Stensgaard made five changes to the starting 11 defeated by Spain, a decision that quickly paid off as Villum Berthelsen, an introduction in central midfield, dispatched a sweet strike from range in the ninth minute.

Mike Themsen finished either side of half-time to extend the lead, the first made by the Denmark press and the second by the No10's incisive dribbling, before striker Jonathan Agyekum added two left-footed finishes from the bench. Defeat means Montenegro cannot progress from Group A.