Under-19 EURO Matchday 3 round-up: Germany reach semi-finals after dramatic turnaround victory

Said El Mala poked in a late winner to complete Germany's comeback against Norway and send Hanno Balitsch's side through to the UEFA European Under-19 Championship semi-finals, while Netherlands beat England to finish Group B with a 100% record.

UEFA.com recaps the action as the group stage concluded on Matchday 3.

Friday 20 June

Germany produced an extraordinary late turnaround to set up a semi-final meeting with Spain after trailing Norway with five minutes remaining. It was a tense tie, low on clear-cut chances, and Norway looked to have done enough to make it to only their second U19 semis after the lively Alexander Røssing-Lelesiit drove down the left and cut inside before teeing-up Sondre Granaas for a low, side-footed finish on 72 minutes.

Hanno Ballitsch's side sensed it might yet be their night on 85 minutes when substitute Assan Ouedraogo struck a stunning, swerving goal on the bounce. Then, a minute into added time – and with both sides at that moment heading out of the competition on a three-way head-to-head tie with England – Said El Mala poked in the winner (his third goal of the finals) after Norway goalkeeper Daniel Gjerde Sætren spilled into his path.

Kees Smit took his tally to three for the finals, a canny move from a corner ending with the No10 bending a superb shot past England goalkeeper Tommy Setford from an unlikely angle after 22 minutes. Zepiqueno Redmond threaded in a second, before Lucas Vennegoor of Hesselink made it 3-0 to the Netherlands by the interval.

Kadan Young set up Ethan Wheatley to drill in England's response after the restart, but while Will Antwi's side retrieved a 5-1 deficit against Germany on Matchday 2, they were left with too big a challenge this time, Redmond spinning a defender then finishing to make it 4-1 before Jesse Derry reduced the arrears at the death.

U19 EURO knockout schedule Semi-finals: Monday 23 June

Spain vs Germany (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest, 17:00)

Netherlands vs Romania (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 20:00) Final: Thursday 26 June

A1 / B2 vs B1 / A2 (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 20:00) All times CET, local time is one hour ahead

Thursday 19 June

Highlights: Denmark 0-3 Romania

Hosts Romania earned a semi-final spot after beating Denmark to second place in Group A with an impressive win at Arcul de Triumf Stadium. A fast-paced start to the game produced plenty of chances, but the opener only came once the tempo had slowed, Remus Guțea breaking the deadlock with his solo effort in the 34th minute. One of five changes from coach Marin Ion, the 18-year-old spun past Denmark captain Cornelius Olsson to enter the box from the left before finishing at the near post with his right foot.

Ion's side doubled their lead in the 58th minute through Matchday 1 hero David Barbu, the forward pouncing on a dropping ball in the box and finding the bottom-left corner with a low, volleyed strike. Romania sealed the win in the 77th minute as Ioan Vermeșan cut in from the left and beat Lucas Martin with a deflected strike.

Highlights: Montenegro 0-5 Spain

The much-changed holders were irresistible in Ploiesti, Quim Junyent clipping their 14th-minute opener two minutes before Barcelona team-mate Jan Virgili hit Spain's second. The pair combined for Junyent to make it 3-0, and Peio Huestamendia had scored the Group A winners' fourth by half-time, before going on to set up Junyent to complete his hat-trick on 65 minutes.