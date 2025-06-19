Under-19 EURO Matchday 3 round-up: Hosts Romania reach semi-finals with win over Denmark, Spain roar past Montenegro
Thursday, June 19, 2025
Hosts Romania beat Denmark to join Spain in the semi-finals as Matchday 3 of the UEFA Under-19 European Championship kicked off.
Hosts Romania secured second place in Group B and progression to the semi-finals with a confident win over Denmark while group winners Spain defeated Montenegro to finish the group with a 100% record.
UEFA.com recaps the Thursday action ahead of Friday's deciders in Group B.
Matchday 3 fixtures and results
Thursday 19 June (Group A)
Montenegro 0-5 Spain (Ilie Oană Stadium, Ploiești)
Denmark 0-3 Romania (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest)
Friday 20 June (Group B)
Netherlands vs England (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 19:00)
Norway vs Germany (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari, 19:00)
All timings are CET
Denmark 0-3 Romania
Hosts Romania earned a semi-final spot after beating Denmark to second place in Group A with an impressive win at Arcul de Triumf Stadium. A fast-paced start to the game produced plenty of chances, but the opener only came once the tempo had slowed, Remus Guțea breaking the deadlock with his solo effort in the 34th minute. One of five changes from coach Marin Ion, the 18-year-old spun past Denmark captain Cornelius Olsson to enter the box from the left before finishing at the near post with his right foot.
Ion's side doubled their lead in the 58th minute through Matchday 1 hero David Barbu, the forward pouncing on a dropping ball in the box and finding the bottom-left corner with a low, volleyed strike. Romania sealed the win in the 77th minute as Ioan Vermeșan cut in from the left and beat Lucas Martin with a deflected strike.
Montenegro 0-5 Spain
The much-changed holders were irresistible in Ploiesti, Quim Junyent clipping their 14th-minute opener two minutes before Barcelona team-mate Jan Virgili hit Spain's second. The pair combined for Junyent to make it 3-0, and Peio Huestamendia had scored the Group A winners' fourth by half-time, going on to set up Junyent to complete his hat-trick on 65 minutes.
What are the knockout stage dates?
Semi-finals: Monday 23 June
SF1: Spain vs Runners-up Group B (17:00 or 20:00)
SF2: Netherlands vs Romania (17:00 or 20:00)
- The semi-finals will be played at Arcul de Triumf Stadium and Giulesti Stadium in Bucharest. The allocation of stadiums and kick-off times will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.
Final: Thursday 26 June
Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 20:00)
All timings CET