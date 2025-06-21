Meet the Under-19 EURO semi-finalists: Germany, Netherlands, Romania, Spain

Holders Spain play Germany while hosts Romania face Netherlands in Monday's UEFA European Under-19 Championship semi-finals in Bucharest.

Spain and Netherlands, winners in Group A and B respectively, progress to the final four after winning all three of their group stage games, while Romania and Germany clinched semi-final spots with victory on Matchday 3.

U19 EURO knockout schedule Semi-finals: Monday 23 June

Spain vs Germany (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest, 17:00)

Netherlands vs Romania (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 20:00) Final: Thursday 26 June

Spain / Germany vs Netherlands / Romania (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 20:00) All times CET, local time is one hour ahead

Qualifying round: Group 2 winners (played in Andorra)

W2-0 vs Andorra, W3-1 vs Cyprus, W2-1 vs Hungary

Elite round: Group 6 winners (played in Germany)

W2-0 vs Slovenia, W2-1 vs Finland, W1-0 vs Republic of Ireland

Group stage: Group B runners-up

L0-3 vs Netherlands (Oras Voluntari), D5-5 vs England (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest), W2-1 vs Norway (Oras Voluntari)

Finals top scorer: Said El Mala (3)

2023/24: Elite round

Previous best: Winners x 2 (2008, 2014)

Semi-final record: W2 L2

Previous semi-finals

2014: W4-0 vs Austria

2008: W2-1 vs Czechia

2007: L2-3 vs Greece

2005: L2-3 vs France

Hanno Balitsch's squad features several of the Germany players who won the U17 EURO and world titles in 2023, including Paris Brunner, Player of the Tournament at those European Championships and joint-top scorer with Lamine Yamal among others.

Highlights: Norway 1-2 Germany

Qualifying round: Group 1 winners (played in Netherlands)

W2-0 vs Slovenia, W2-0 vs Kazakstan, W1-0 vs Ukraine

Elite round: Group 3 winners (played in Czechia)

W2-1 vs Croatia, D0-0 vs Luxembourg, W4-0 vs Czechia

Group stage: Group B winners

W3-0 vs Germany (Oras Voluntari), W2-0 vs Norway (Ploiești), W4-2 vs England (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)

Finals top scorer: Kees Smit (3)

2023/24: Elite round

Previous best: Semi-finals (2017)

Semi-final record: W0 L1

Previous semi-finals

2017: L0-1 vs Portugal

First qualification since 2017, when they reached their only previous semi-final. Head coach Peter van der Veen guided Netherlands to Under-17 EURO glory in 2019.

Highlights: Germany 0-3 Netherlands

Qualified as hosts

Friendly results in 2024/25: D0-0 vs Finland (06/09, a), W4-0 vs Finland (09/09, a), L0-2 vs Norway (09/10, h), W2-0 vs Germany (12/10, h), D1-1 vs Spain (15/10, h), W3-0 vs Czechia (14/11, n), L1-4 vs Portugal (16/11, n), L0-1 vs Poland (19/11, n), W1-0 vs Switzerland U20 (21/03, n), D3-3 vs Switzerland U20 (24/03, n)

Group stage: Group A runners-up

W2-1 vs Montenegro (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest), L1-3 vs Spain (Oras Voluntari), W3-0 vs Denmark (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest)

Finals top scorer: David Barbu (2)

2023/24: Elite round

Previous best: Group stage (2011, 2022)

Semi-final record: First U19 EURO semi-final

Romania are the first Under-19 EURO hosts to reach the semi-finals since Greece in 2015. It is also their first semi-final in any UEFA youth championship (U18/U19 EURO or U16/U17 EURO).

Highlights: Denmark 0-3 Romania

Qualifying round: Group 10 runners-up (played in Kosovo)

W3-0 vs Faroe Islands, L3-4 vs Kosovo, W1-0 vs Austria

Elite round: Group 5 winners (played in Italy)

W2-1 vs France, D2-2 vs Italy, W4-1 vs Latvia

Group stage: Group A winners

W1-0 vs Denmark (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest), W3-1 vs Romania (Oras Voluntari), W5-0 vs Montenegro (Ploiești)

Finals top scorer: Quim Junyent (3)

2023/24: Winners

Previous best: Winners x 9 (2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2024)

Semi-final record: W9 L2

Previous semi-finals

2024: W1-0aet vs Italy

2023: L2-3 vs Italy

2019: W0-0aet, 4-3pens vs France

2015: W2-0 vs France

2013: L1-2aet vs France

2012: W3-3aet, 4-2pens vs France

2011: W5-0 vs Republic of Ireland

2010: W3-1 vs England

2007: W0-0aet, 4-2pens vs France

2006: W5-0 vs Austria

2004: W2-2aet, 4-1pens vs Ukraine