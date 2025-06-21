Meet the Under-19 EURO semi-finalists: Germany, Netherlands, Romania, Spain
Saturday, June 21, 2025
Holders Spain take on Germany while Group B winners Netherlands meet hosts Romania in the semi-finals of the UEFA Under-19 EURO.
Holders Spain play Germany while hosts Romania face Netherlands in Monday's UEFA European Under-19 Championship semi-finals in Bucharest.
Spain and Netherlands, winners in Group A and B respectively, progress to the final four after winning all three of their group stage games, while Romania and Germany clinched semi-final spots with victory on Matchday 3.
U19 EURO knockout schedule
Semi-finals: Monday 23 June
Spain vs Germany (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest, 17:00)
Netherlands vs Romania (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 20:00)
Final: Thursday 26 June
Spain / Germany vs Netherlands / Romania (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 20:00)
All times CET, local time is one hour ahead
Germany
Qualifying round: Group 2 winners (played in Andorra)
W2-0 vs Andorra, W3-1 vs Cyprus, W2-1 vs Hungary
Elite round: Group 6 winners (played in Germany)
W2-0 vs Slovenia, W2-1 vs Finland, W1-0 vs Republic of Ireland
Group stage: Group B runners-up
L0-3 vs Netherlands (Oras Voluntari), D5-5 vs England (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest), W2-1 vs Norway (Oras Voluntari)
Finals top scorer: Said El Mala (3)
2023/24: Elite round
Previous best: Winners x 2 (2008, 2014)
Semi-final record: W2 L2
Previous semi-finals
2014: W4-0 vs Austria
2008: W2-1 vs Czechia
2007: L2-3 vs Greece
2005: L2-3 vs France
- Hanno Balitsch's squad features several of the Germany players who won the U17 EURO and world titles in 2023, including Paris Brunner, Player of the Tournament at those European Championships and joint-top scorer with Lamine Yamal among others.
Netherlands
Qualifying round: Group 1 winners (played in Netherlands)
W2-0 vs Slovenia, W2-0 vs Kazakstan, W1-0 vs Ukraine
Elite round: Group 3 winners (played in Czechia)
W2-1 vs Croatia, D0-0 vs Luxembourg, W4-0 vs Czechia
Group stage: Group B winners
W3-0 vs Germany (Oras Voluntari), W2-0 vs Norway (Ploiești), W4-2 vs England (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)
Finals top scorer: Kees Smit (3)
2023/24: Elite round
Previous best: Semi-finals (2017)
Semi-final record: W0 L1
Previous semi-finals
2017: L0-1 vs Portugal
- First qualification since 2017, when they reached their only previous semi-final. Head coach Peter van der Veen guided Netherlands to Under-17 EURO glory in 2019.
Romania (hosts)
Qualified as hosts
Friendly results in 2024/25: D0-0 vs Finland (06/09, a), W4-0 vs Finland (09/09, a), L0-2 vs Norway (09/10, h), W2-0 vs Germany (12/10, h), D1-1 vs Spain (15/10, h), W3-0 vs Czechia (14/11, n), L1-4 vs Portugal (16/11, n), L0-1 vs Poland (19/11, n), W1-0 vs Switzerland U20 (21/03, n), D3-3 vs Switzerland U20 (24/03, n)
Group stage: Group A runners-up
W2-1 vs Montenegro (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest), L1-3 vs Spain (Oras Voluntari), W3-0 vs Denmark (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest)
Finals top scorer: David Barbu (2)
2023/24: Elite round
Previous best: Group stage (2011, 2022)
Semi-final record: First U19 EURO semi-final
- Romania are the first Under-19 EURO hosts to reach the semi-finals since Greece in 2015. It is also their first semi-final in any UEFA youth championship (U18/U19 EURO or U16/U17 EURO).
Spain (holders)
Qualifying round: Group 10 runners-up (played in Kosovo)
W3-0 vs Faroe Islands, L3-4 vs Kosovo, W1-0 vs Austria
Elite round: Group 5 winners (played in Italy)
W2-1 vs France, D2-2 vs Italy, W4-1 vs Latvia
Group stage: Group A winners
W1-0 vs Denmark (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest), W3-1 vs Romania (Oras Voluntari), W5-0 vs Montenegro (Ploiești)
Finals top scorer: Quim Junyent (3)
2023/24: Winners
Previous best: Winners x 9 (2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2024)
Semi-final record: W9 L2
Previous semi-finals
2024: W1-0aet vs Italy
2023: L2-3 vs Italy
2019: W0-0aet, 4-3pens vs France
2015: W2-0 vs France
2013: L1-2aet vs France
2012: W3-3aet, 4-2pens vs France
2011: W5-0 vs Republic of Ireland
2010: W3-1 vs England
2007: W0-0aet, 4-2pens vs France
2006: W5-0 vs Austria
2004: W2-2aet, 4-1pens vs Ukraine
- Aiming to add to their unmatched nine titles since the reclassification to U19 in 2001/02 and achieve a third successful title defence (previously did it in 2007 and 2012).