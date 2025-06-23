Under-19 EURO semi-final round-up: Spain win extra-time epic, Netherlands beat Romania

Spain emerged victorious from an extra-time epic against Germany, Pablo Garcia striking his fourth and Spain's sixth to send Paco Gallardo's side to the final.

The holders will be joined by Netherlands, who eliminated hosts Romania with a confident win at Guilesti Stadium.

UEFA.com rounds up the semi-final action.

Under-19 EURO final Spain vs Netherlands (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 20:00 CET)

This one ended as the highest-scoring match in U19 EURO finals history but, remarkably, it was only 2-1 at the 90-minute mark. It was Germany who led, and they were good value for it. Paris Brunner had already had an effort deflected on to the crossbar when Max Moerstedt struck midway through the half after good work from Mateo Kritzer and Said El Mala.

Back came Spain, and while Antonio Cordero’s powerful penalty was parried by Konstantin Heide, just after the hour they were level direct from a corner from Pablo Garcia – the Real Betis man, who also won the spot kick, was just getting started. Germany first, though, as the lively El Mala restored their advantage with 12 minutes remaining. For a while, it looked enough.

Konstantin Heide of Germany celebrates his penalty save UEFA via Getty Images

Pablo Garcia had other ideas, though. As the second period moved into added time the No17 levelled again, swiftly following that up by applying the coup de grace to a fine team move. With 99 minutes on the clock another twist, El Mala's lofted free-kick was fatally misjudged by Raúl Jiménez and the unfortunate Andres Cuenca put through his own net.

Pablo Garcia celebrates his 'polka' UEFA via Getty Images

Incredibly, going into extra time at 3-3, we were scarcely beyond halfway through the scoring. Tomas Marques put Spain ahead; Moerstedt struck twice to complete his hat-trick and make it advantage Germany. And we weren't done yet. Moments after striking the upright Jan Virgili fired under Heide to make it 5-5 and, with 119 minutes on the clock the Barcelona youngster turned provider, teeing up Pablo Garcia for the winner.

Key stats

Spain have won ten of their 12 U19 EURO semi-finals.

The holders are eyeing a third successful title defence. They previously achieved that feat in 2007 and 2014.

Pablo Garcia had not scored at the finals before his four goals here. He is the second Spain player to hit a hat-trick in as many games at these finals after Quim Junyent.

Germany have played in two games at these finals where ten or more goals were scored (the other being a 5-5 Matchday 2 draw against England) each of which set a new mark for the highest-scoring games in U19 EURO finals history.

Reaction

To follow.

Netherlands converted on a 2-0 half-time lead to reach their first-ever U19 EURO final and eliminate hosts Romania.

Ayoub Oufkir impressed down the Netherlands right as Peter van der Veen's side took control of the first half and the Sparta Rotterdam winger was heavily involved as Netherlands took the lead. Spotting the movement of striker Don-Angelo Konadu, Oufkir drilled in a cross for the striker to expertly head home in the 36th minute.

Don-Angelo Konadu celebrates the opener UEFA via Getty Images

Buoyed by the goal, Netherlands attacked with greater intensity, Dies Janse striking the post before Kees Smit doubled the lead with a fine finish, his fourth goal of the finals.

Romania emerged from the break determined to turn the game around, but the numbers they committed forwards left them vulnerable at the back, something Netherlands were quick to exploit. Breaking forward, Smit picked out the run of Aymen Sliti, who charged into the Romania box and slammed a left-footed finish into the far corner of Máté Simon's goal.

Aymen Sliti scores the Netherlands' third UEFA via Getty Images

Romania pulled one back through substitute David Barbu, whose deflected effort looped up and over Joeri Heerkens in the 68th minute, and they fought until the end, Luca Szimionaș striking the upright late on. There was no denying the fast starting Dutch, however.

Key stats

Netherlands will make their first appearance in the U19 EURO final.

The Jong Oranje had only previously reached the semis in 2017.

Smit has scored once in each of Netherlands' four games at these finals.

Reaction

To follow.